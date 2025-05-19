Exclusive: What’s in a name? Islam ElDessouky on Coca‑Cola’s reimagined Share a Coke

Finding your name on a Coke bottle might feel like magic—but behind it is a mix of data, culture, and creativity. For the latest chapter of Share a Coke, Coca‑Cola went deeper than ever before, using official name registries, social listening tools, and input from local teams to reflect the names and nicknames that matter to people today.

Islam Eldessouky. Source: YouTube.

We spoke to Islam ElDessouky, global VP, creative at Coca‑Cola, about how the campaign has been reimagined for a new generation, and why getting the names right is about more than personalisation—it’s about connection, identity, and relevance in a changing world.

Share a Coke has been one of the most iconic personalised marketing campaigns. How has consumer behaviour shifted since its last run, and how does this version reflect those changes?

The Share a Coke campaign was a groundbreaking initiative that swapped our iconic Coca-Cola logo with personalised names, sparking a global phenomenon centered around personal connections. Since its last run, consumer behaviours have evolved, especially with a greater emphasis on digital engagements.

Today's consumers crave authenticity and personalised experiences that they can share both online and in real life. This year’s campaign reflects these shifts, providing multiple digital and in-person touch points beyond getting the can or bottle in-store. We are leveraging the power of social media while also maintaining the sentimental, tangible aspect of personalised Coca-Cola cans.

Are there any unexpected regional or cultural twists this time? For example, are local names or slang terms playing a bigger role?

Yes, this year’s campaign is more localised than ever before, we’ve increased the names available in South Africa to over 300 and also offering more opportunities for customisation at on-site events and select retailers across the country. We’ve integrated regional and cultural nuances into our personalisation strategy, including local names and slang terms to better resonate with different markets.

In South Africa, for example, we tapped into official names registries to get the most popular names to ensure we’re reflecting the demographics and the country's rich cultural diversity. We also tapped into AI and social listening tools to uncover and include emerging trends and nicknames that are popular among Gen Z. This thoughtful approach ensures that the campaign feels inclusive and relevant to the communities we serve.

How do you ensure the campaign resonates with Gen-Z and younger consumers, who may not have the same nostalgia for the original campaign?

While Share a Coke is designed to be enjoyed by all Coke drinkers – across markets, demographics and cultures, we focused on reaching Gen-Z as this is their first opportunity to experience the magic of this campaign.

To ensure resonance, we’ve crafted a campaign that blends creativity, personal connection, and digital engagement, all elements highly valued by this demographic. Recognising that they value authenticity and shared experiences, the campaign gives them a unique platform to celebrate these moments.

Additionally, we’re utilising social media channels and working influencers who speak directly to Gen-Z, ensuring the campaign is not only in the digital spaces they use daily, but also engaging, relatable, and easily shareable. We’re able to offer a fresh, relevant experience for them while also celebrating the timeless joy of friendships. This dual approach ensures that we cater to both the nostalgia of previous campaigns and the current digital-first social behaviour of newer generations. The introduction of digital experiences like the 'Share a Coke Memory Maker,' which allows users to create and share personalised digital memes, or the opportunity to create one’s own personalised can at key pop-up experiences and in retail stores.

The campaign originally played on personalisation and social sharing. How is Coca-Cola evolving this concept to stay relevant in a world where digital engagement has changed?

The key is understanding and integrating current consumer habits into the campaign. This year, we’re taking personalisation and social sharing to the next level. The introduction of the Share a Coke Memory Maker allows individuals to create personalised digital memes, an evolution from the merely physical, to a blend of physical and digital. This tool not only enables the creation of memorable digital content but also taps into the prevalent meme culture.

What goes into choosing what names will be available in different regions like South Africa?

The selection process for names in different regions is a thorough, multi-stage approach designed to ensure cultural and demographic relevance. We start by analysing official name registries, demographic data, and Coca-Cola's consumer insights to identify popular names in each region. We then leverage AI and social listening tools to detect emerging naming trends and ensure inclusivity.

This data-driven approach is complemented by local team input, who provide contextual understanding to refine the name list further. In South Africa, for instance, this rigorous process has allowed us to expand our list to over 300 names, ensuring we cater to the diverse and vibrant culture of the country.

Anything new on the horizon?

We're continually innovating to keep the Share a Coke experience fresh and exciting. We’re introducing an exciting opportunity for consumers who sign up to our digital platform to stand a chance to have their names included in digital billboards in Soweto and Maboneng. For any new updates on the campaign, consumers can keep an eye on the Share a Coke Digital Hub.