    Tourism Tourism

    Tourvest unveils new brand identity and strategic vision

    Tourvest has unveiled a refreshed brand identity that it says captures the infinite sense of possibility within travel. The rebrand was revealed at Africa’s Travel Indaba in KwaZulu-Natal on 14 May.
    19 May 2025
    19 May 2025
    Source: Suppled | Luvhengo Neswiswi, Group Chief Executive, Tourvest
    Source: Suppled | Luvhengo Neswiswi, Group Chief Executive, Tourvest

    The new logo, designed in the shape of a fluid, continuous ‘T’, is inspired by the infinity loop and represents the company’s belief that travel is a journey of constant discovery. It reflects Tourvest’s stated commitment to creating thoughtful, locally grounded experiences.

    Reset for global expansion

    Tourvest group chief executive Luvhengo Neswiswi said: "While we have a presence on all continents, directly and indirectly, we believed that this rebranding was needed to provide us with the boost needed to grow into a broader global brand. We also needed a reset to ensure that our growth strategy would be supported by a robust, innovation- and technology-enabled, future-fit business. We understood that we needed to show up differently."

    Speaking about the logo specifically, Neswiswi said: "This is a visual expression of the spirit of travel that’s guided us — the belief that travel connects, transforms and inspires. It honours our African roots while capturing a sense of global curiosity. We are ready to embrace the world together, as one Tourvest. Our logo reflects our role as a connector between people and places, and as a globally-minded brand."

    Part of Tourvest’s Vision27 strategy

    The rebrand forms part of Tourvest’s Vision27 strategy, which focuses on digital innovation, sustainability, human connection and integrated value across its six divisions spanning travel, accommodation, retail, forex, destination management and adventure activities.

    "Our strength lies in how we come together,” said Neswiswi. “We are different not because of what we offer, but because of how we offer it. With shared insight, with heart, and a sense of responsibility and purpose. When it comes to prioritising meaningful moments, community and sustainability, we stand behind the Tourvest experience being infinitely curious, infinitely local, and infinitely committed to shaping the future of travel.”

    The new brand identity is intended to reflect Tourvest’s African origins while positioning it for global relevance.

