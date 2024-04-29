The Good Life Show announces strategic partners

The Good Life Show, which takes place in Cape Town from 31 May – 2 June and Johannesburg from 26-28 July, has announced its collaboration with a large number of important strategic partners for 2024. All the associations involved will play a crucial role by providing credible information and additional resources, along with exciting features and unique opportunities.

The event features four shows under one roof: The Plant Powered Show, Natural & Organic Show, Free-From Show and Sustainex, and one ticket allows access to all four shows.

Heidi Warricker from Live Events says: “As pioneers and frontrunners in the plant-based, eco-conscious and sustainable event space, we are thrilled to be working with so many remarkable associations. All of them are fully onboard and share in our passion and commitment to environmental and sustainable responsibility. Having them alongside us in 2024 will positively amplify the impact of our event.”

The Good Life Show is proud to be working with the following strategic partners:

The Biodynamic Agricultural Association of Southern Africa (BDAASA): Promotes and supports farming and gardening using biodynamic principles and practices to produce healthy food in harmony with nature.

City of Cape Town: Cape Town, voted as the world’s leading festival and events destination for multiple years, is renowned for its unique events experiences set against stunning natural landscapes, diverse cultures, and a vibrant culinary scene. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, City of Cape Town says: “The City of Cape Town is delighted to support the Good Life Show. We are thrilled to witness the expansion of the show, which now merges four dynamic food and lifestyle events into one venue. The event aims to motivate participants to make mindful choices that positively impact both themselves and the environment. We are committed to fostering an enabling environment for local and emerging businesses in the rapidly growing sectors of plant-based, natural, organic, free-from, and sustainable living.”

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA): FEDHASA, which has been at the heart of Southern Africa’s hospitality sector for over 70 years and which, as the umbrella body for accommodation, conferencing, catering and food and beverage establishments, is committed to building a strong and sustainable industry for all. FEDHASA members will receive a complimentary invitation.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA): RASA has been serving restaurants for close on 20 years and is a recognised voice that speaks on behalf of restaurateurs and promotes all that is best in practice, sustainability and upliftment for independent restaurants, eateries, and food establishments on a national footprint as a sector of Tourism and hospitality. RASA members will receive a complimentary invitation. Wendy Alberts, RASA CEO says: “This is a great show for all within the restaurant and hospitality industries. As the world continually evolves in its demands for a healthier, more sustainable way of living, so should the restaurant industry evolve as well. This event offers restaurateurs a great opportunity to network and experience new and innovative food products that could possibly be added into their future dishes and menus.”

SA Chefs Association: A non-profit industry body, founded 50 years ago, that represents the interests of chefs, cooks, and caterers at all levels, with a focus on skills development, the celebration of culinary professionals and transforming the industry.

The South African National Halaal Authority (SANHA): An international, non-profit organisation certifying Halaal food and products in South Africa.

SA Chef’s President, James Khoza says: “We are very excited to be part of the Good Life Show, as we will be hosting our first ever ‘Plant-Based Chef of the Year’ competition live at the show. Our amazing chefs will also be involved in The Good Life Kitchen demos, and we will be curating the ‘Tasting the Future’ Talks section, which will host specialist speakers within the plant-based, eco-conscious and sustainable industries. We cannot wait to showcase the skills of our culinary experts.”

The Good Life Show is aimed at anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, and the environment who is looking to live more consciously. The show is also open to trade, including the retail, hospitality sectors and to local distributors and exporters, and will appeal to any industry that is looking for innovative, high-quality products.

The Good Life Show takes place in Cape Town (31 May – 2 June) at the CTICC and in Johannesburg (26 July – 28 July) at Kyalami International Convention Centre.

For more, go to https://goodlifeshowafrica.com