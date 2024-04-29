Checkers FreshX opens at Linton’s Corner, Pretoria

The newly opened Checkers store prioritises premium fresh food and convenience. Its easy-to-navigate layout takes customers on a journey through a world-class selection of premium products and specialist in-store service departments that include:
The store provides employment to 71 people and created 26 new jobs. It will be managed by Mamelodi East’s Jack Matsila, who joined the retailer in 2007 as a perishables controller.
Linton’s Corner is also home to the 20th Uniq clothing by Checkers store. Known for simplicity, comfort, superior fabrics and value, the apparel store offers premium quality basics, T-shirts and wardrobe staples for the entire family.