Checkers FreshX opens at Linton’s Corner, Pretoria

Residents of Pretoria East can now enjoy an elevated shopping experience with the opening of a Checkers FreshX supermarket at the newly launched Linton’s Corner retail centre in Equestria.

The newly opened Checkers store prioritises premium fresh food and convenience. Its easy-to-navigate layout takes customers on a journey through a world-class selection of premium products and specialist in-store service departments that include:

A meat market with free-range chicken and top-quality meats



A wine cellar with an extensive range of wines from around the world



Fresh flowers for every occasion



A bakery with artisan breads



Coffee bar



Hot and cold foods deli for easy entertaining



A Money Market counter.

The store provides employment to 71 people and created 26 new jobs. It will be managed by Mamelodi East’s Jack Matsila, who joined the retailer in 2007 as a perishables controller.

Linton’s Corner is also home to the 20th Uniq clothing by Checkers store. Known for simplicity, comfort, superior fabrics and value, the apparel store offers premium quality basics, T-shirts and wardrobe staples for the entire family.