Birkenstock opens concept store in Hyde Park Corner

Birkenstock has opened its latest store in Hyde Park Corner. The space transforms the traditional retail experience into an African oasis, characterised by earthy tones, rich textures, and chic décor.

Image supplied

The new store embraces a theme of casual luxury, with colour schemes revolving around neutral shades and vibrant pops of colour as a nod to African narratives.

It presents a fully open shopfront flanked by wooden panels, the iconic Birkenstock footbed crafted into a lamella wood ceiling, and a marble slab with brass inlays featuring the script: German Tradition Since 1774.

The brand boasts a heritage in iconic footwear and Birkenstock’s relationship with nature is reflected across the store’s fittings and decor elements that feature wood, leather, cork, jute and florals. These in-store features also speak to the natural materials used to craft its footwear.

To add an African flair, Birkenstock collaborated with Neimil, a South African design and lifestyle brand founded by Keneilwe Mothoa and Lubabalo Mxalisa. The custom-designed Neimil rugs and scatter cushions champion storytelling through design with luxe textures and a warm colour palette, speaking to the richness of local culture.

The assortment includes an extensive range of premium footwear for women, men, and children, including sandals, home shoes, socks, and boots. The core and seasonal ranges boast an array of colourways, styles, and materials—there’s something for everyone.