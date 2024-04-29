Volpes: Your premier destination for quality linens and home furnishings

Established in 1929 in Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth), Volpes has evolved from a humble family-owned business to a deep-rooted, nationwide presence while staying true to our core values of quality, affordability, comfort, and style. We meticulously source materials to create bedding, curtains, furniture, and home décor with enduring aesthetic appeal, with a big focus on local manufacturing, using more than 450 trusted pairs of South African hands. With a commitment to excellence in design and craftsmanship, Volpes has been a trusted name in the industry for over 95 years, providing customers with top-quality products and exceptional service.

We at Volpes pride ourselves on offering a wide variety of linens and home furnishings to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. From luxurious bedding to stylish curtains and timeless décor and furniture, our products provide something for every room in your home. With an ever-changing array of designs and colours, our collections are tailored to every taste and season, ensuring your bedroom is always adorned with the finest linen. Choose from an array of materials, including easy-care Polycotton, winter brushed cotton, luxurious 300 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton, premium 800 Thread Count Cotton, and our latest addition to the family, Supima Cotton with Silverbac™ technology, designed to provide unparalleled comfort and durability.

We understand that every detail matters when creating a home that reflects your unique style and personality. We are proud to offer our ready-made curtains that are renowned for the range of design and colour options, including extra width and length – just more ways of adding extra value to our customers. Invest in your rest by choosing from our carefully curated range of quality pillows and duvet inners, and wrap yourself in the spa-like comfort of 100% cotton towels.

Whether you're seeking modern designs or classic elegance, Volpes, The Home of Linen, is your go-to destination for quality and style. Visit us at any of our 63 stores nationwide, including Namibia, and let our knowledgeable product experts guide you to your best night's rest yet. Do you prefer the ease of online shopping? Visit our online store at www.volpes.co.za and choose between delivering your order to your door or your nearest Volpes store at no extra cost with our FREE Click & Collect service.

In our ongoing commitment to enhancing your shopping experience, we now offer the option to use your TFG Money Account for added convenience. Whether in-store or online, you'll find incomparable quality and exceptional value at Volpes, The Home of Linen. Made by South Africans, loved by South Africans.