    2025 Championship Boerewors competition calls for entries

    Shoprite and Checkers invite you to enter the 33rd annual Championship Boerewors competition before entries close on 20 June 2025.
    3 Jun 2025
    Photo by Hc Digital on Unsplash

    South Africa’s 2025 Boerewors Champion will walk away with the grand prize of a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT valued at R705,800, and the bragging rights of having their winning recipe sold at Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide.

    By showcasing the nation’s most authentic and delicious traditional recipes, made with the best quality ingredients, SA's No. 1 Championship Boerewors has firmly established itself as a customer-favourite over the past three decades.

    Over the last year alone, Shoprite and Checkers butcheries sold close to six million kilograms (6000 tonnes) of Championship Boerewors – enough to make 56 million boerewors rolls.

    “This competition is a celebration of South Africa – not only the country’s rich food heritage, but also the culture we’ve built spending time with friends and family around braai fires. Winning the title of Boerewors Champion, and becoming part of this legacy, was such an honour. All the contestants were treated like royalty, and the experience was unforgettable, which is why I will be entering again,” says 2024 Championship Boerewors competition winner, Ruard Briel

    Participants are expected to demonstrate skill and mastery of the full boerewors crafting process - from blending the perfect mix of herbs and spices, to processing the meat and producing perfectly stuffed and cooked boerewors.

    All entries will be assessed by a panel of culinary experts from the South African Chefs Association (SACA). Submitted recipes must comply with traditional boerewors making guidelines and will be rigorously vetted before moving to the next round.

    Once validated, the judges will shortlist 30 recipes before narrowing them down to the top 10 finalists.

    The finalists will take part in a special live cook-off event where a panel of judges will crown one deserving contestant as the Championship Boerewors winner for 2025.

    The winner and runners-up receive the following:

    First prize: A new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT and R20,000 in cash
    Second prize: R50,000 in cash
    Third prize: R30,000 in cash

    Submit entries on the Championship Boerewors website.

