SimplyBiz partners with The Good Life Show to assist entrepreneurs

The Good Life Show, taking place in Cape Town (31 May – 2 June) and Johannesburg (26 July – 28 July), has announced that SimplyBiz, powered by Nedbank, will be a collaborative sponsor at the 2024 show.

SimplyBiz is Nedbank’s free business development platform for all entrepreneurs, to get practical tools, guidance, inspiration, free advertising, and mentorship.

With the aim of assisting entrepreneurs to grow, SimplyBiz will provide an SME Pavilion at The Good Life Show which will host over 60 up-and-coming businesses, all of whom will be exhibiting their products.

Monique Chinnah from SimplyBiz says: “Our aim is to always assist SMEs with not only advice, but with practical and relevant solutions. Taking part in The Good Life Show will give our plant-based, sustainable, free-from and organic small business owners the chance to not only promote the remarkable products that they have on offer, but to network and gain some hands-on feedback from peers and customers alike. A perfect opportunity for business growth.”

Heidi Warricker from Live Events says: “All partners involved in The Good Life Show for 2024 will play a crucial role by providing credible information and additional resources. We are proud to have SimplyBiz on board this year as they will be sponsoring 60 businesses in the plant-based, sustainable industries – all of which will certainly enhance our overall visitor experience. We are happy to offer our platform to these incredible entrepreneurs.”