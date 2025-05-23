Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCDentsuBroad MediaClockworkLocation BankIncubetaOFM RadioDaily MaverickLGSunshinegunBizcommunity.comBlue Label MediaBusiness Partners LimitedAchievement Awards GroupHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media OOH

    Provantage leads the way in community empowerment with SocioTech partnership

    In a show of support that reinforces its leadership in sustainability and social impact, Provantage is proud to announce a collective partnership with SocioTech, an organisation renowned for uplifting South African communities through innovative, grassroots-driven programmes. This partnership, spearheaded under Provantage’s Leap initiative, exemplifies the company’s commitment to creating lasting change in previously underserved communities across the country.
    Issued by Provantage
    23 May 2025
    23 May 2025
    Provantage leads the way in community empowerment with SocioTech partnership

    SocioTech has transformed lives across South Africa by empowering individuals to harness local resources and develop income-generating opportunities. Over the past year, SocioTech has achieved remarkable milestones, including 15,000+ contact sessions, engagement across 200+ villages, and empowering over 9,600 participants. These efforts have supported 2,400 agricultural producers and enabled 1,300 individuals to trade, fostering grassroots economic growth.

    The partnership aligns seamlessly with Leap’s mission to drive initiatives that empower individuals and strengthen communities as well as integrate sustainability into Provantage’s operations.

    Jacques du Preez, CEO of Provantage, remarked: “True success is measured by the change we leave behind. Through Leap, our partnership with SocioTech amplifies grassroots development, setting a foundation for sustainable growth in South Africa.”

    Together, they are forging new pathways to sustainable livelihoods across South Africa.

    SocioTech’s Broad-Based Livelihoods (BBL) programme is a testament to what can be achieved when communities are equipped with the tools and knowledge to build sustainable futures. By supporting SocioTech’s BBL, Provantage strengthens its position as a company that delivers both exceptional value and a legacy of impact.

    Caroline McCann, co-leader of SocioTech, added: “Our mission goes beyond economic activity – it’s about restoring hope and resilience. Partnering with Provantage enables us to extend our vision to even more communities and showcase what we do.”

    Through its alliance with Leap by Provantage, SocioTech is set to expand its reach and amplify its impact, bringing tools and resources to more communities.

    Together, Provantage and SocioTech are shaping a brighter, more resilient future for South Africa. For more information, visit www.sociotech.co.za.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz