Provantage leads the way in community empowerment with SocioTech partnership

SocioTech has transformed lives across South Africa by empowering individuals to harness local resources and develop income-generating opportunities. Over the past year, SocioTech has achieved remarkable milestones, including 15,000+ contact sessions, engagement across 200+ villages, and empowering over 9,600 participants. These efforts have supported 2,400 agricultural producers and enabled 1,300 individuals to trade, fostering grassroots economic growth.

The partnership aligns seamlessly with Leap’s mission to drive initiatives that empower individuals and strengthen communities as well as integrate sustainability into Provantage’s operations.

Jacques du Preez, CEO of Provantage, remarked: “True success is measured by the change we leave behind. Through Leap, our partnership with SocioTech amplifies grassroots development, setting a foundation for sustainable growth in South Africa.”

Together, they are forging new pathways to sustainable livelihoods across South Africa.

SocioTech’s Broad-Based Livelihoods (BBL) programme is a testament to what can be achieved when communities are equipped with the tools and knowledge to build sustainable futures. By supporting SocioTech’s BBL, Provantage strengthens its position as a company that delivers both exceptional value and a legacy of impact.

Caroline McCann, co-leader of SocioTech, added: “Our mission goes beyond economic activity – it’s about restoring hope and resilience. Partnering with Provantage enables us to extend our vision to even more communities and showcase what we do.”

Through its alliance with Leap by Provantage, SocioTech is set to expand its reach and amplify its impact, bringing tools and resources to more communities.

Together, Provantage and SocioTech are shaping a brighter, more resilient future for South Africa. For more information, visit www.sociotech.co.za.



