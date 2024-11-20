Marketing & Media Marketing
    Machine clinches gold at 2024 DMASA Assegai Awards

    Issued by Machine_
    20 Nov 2024
    20 Nov 2024
    Proving their mettle in direct marketing, creative solutions agency Machine clinched gold at the 2024 Direct Marketing Association of South Africa’s Assegai Awards for the Sanlam Money Saver credit card campaign.
    Machine clinches gold at 2024 DMASA Assegai Awards

    The Assegai Awards Show is the premier showcase of excellence in direct marketing. These prestigious awards recognise and celebrate campaigns that demonstrate exceptional creativity, strategy, and results, setting the benchmark for innovation and effectiveness in the industry.

    “This win is a testament to the power of collaboration and data-driven creativity,” says Robyn Campbell, managing director at Machine. “We’re incredibly proud of the work we did with Sanlam to deliver a campaign that resonated with consumers and drove tangible results. This award reflects our team’s dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering impactful solutions for our clients.”

    The Sanlam Money Saver credit card campaign showcased the power of data-led insights and strategic thinking. By leveraging social listening, we identified key consumer sentiments and adjusted the customer value proposition (CVP) to enhance clarity and credibility for our target audience. The results speak for themselves, demonstrating the impact of insight-driven creativity.

    Francois Uys, Sanlam Group rewards marketing, adds: “With a swift overhaul our messaging and creative, we shifted consumer perceptions and significantly exceeded our conversion targets. Our success emphasises the value of adapting strategies based on real-time insights and the importance of precise messaging.”

    Adding to their accolades, Machine also secured Leader awards for their outstanding work on Spotify Africa’s Wrapped campaign and PepsiCo’s Sasko – The Taste of Freedom.

    More about Machine_

    Machine is a South African creative solutions agency, where fearless minds lead to borderless creativity. Our creativity is unrestricted by four borders and character limits. Because we believe ideas should live beyond mediums and in consumers’ minds. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information.

    Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh or keep up-to-date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.

    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
