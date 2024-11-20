Retail Food & bev. services
    McDonald’s SA expands Mobile Order and Pay feature

    20 Nov 2024
    20 Nov 2024
    McDonald’s South Africa has expanded its Mobile Order and Pay (MOP) feature, offering customers more convenience and flexibility when ordering their meals.
    Source:
    Source: www.mcdonaldsapps.com

    The enhanced service, available through the McDonald’s app, allows customers to place orders in advance and choose from a variety of pickup options, including dine in, curbside parking (Curbserve), or drive-thru.

    This rollout builds on the existing convenience and offers more options to meet the growing demand for faster and more personalised service.

    The new system aims to streamline the ordering process, reduce wait times, and provide a smoother experience.

    The MOP feature also ties into McDonald’s South Africa’s broader strategy to offer added value through a rewards programme. App users can now earn points with every order, which can be redeemed for popular McDonald’s menu items, further enhancing the customer experience.

    Daniel Padiachy, executive of marketing, supply chain, and technology at McDonald’s South Africa, explained the reasoning behind the expansion.

    “As digital engagement continues to grow, customers expect a more seamless and efficient experience. The success of our Mobile Order and Pay feature so far has shown us that South African consumers value convenience. By expanding these capabilities, we are providing even more ways for customers to order on their own terms.”

    The expanded Mobile Order and Pay feature is now available at select McDonald’s locations across South Africa.

    McDonald’s South Africa continues to focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every meal is not only fast but also tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumer.

    Let's do Biz