Woodlands introduces a new range of First Choice Double Cream Dairy Snacks

Woodlands Dairy has launched a new range of First Choice Double Cream Dairy Snacks, filling a gap in their product offerings and catering to consumers' love for dairy products.

According to Marisa Maccaferri, marketing executive for Woodlands Dairy and First Choice, indulgence is a significant factor influencing consumer choices, particularly in the food and beverage industry, where individuals seek rich and satisfying options without compromising on the nutritional benefits.

“With consumers focusing even more on health and wellness, First Choice aims to tap into the desire for indulgence and offer consumers a premium, creamy treat that satisfies cravings guilt-free, aligning with their health-conscious lifestyles,” she says.

Marilee Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen, brand manager at Woodlands Dairy and First Choice, highlights the strategic inclusion of flavours like Apple Crumble, Chocolate Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Plain, tapping into consumers' love for classic desserts.

She explains: “Insights from industry leaders such as dsm-firmenich and the Kerry Group underscore the popularity of global mainstream flavours, including apple and chocolate, with emerging interest in coffee notes. In South Africa, mainstream flavours encompass apple and cheesecake, with chocolate remaining a perennial favourite. By omitting pastry or cake components, First Choice offers guilt-free enjoyment of these flavours in a dairy snack format, aligning with consumer trends choosing healthier options without compromising on taste or indulgence.”

She explains that First Choice Double Cream allows you to enjoy classic dessert flavours like Apple Crumble, Chocolate Cheesecake, and Tiramisu guilt-free. "This dairy snack aligns with current consumer trends favouring healthier options without compromising on taste or indulgence," she adds.

The design of the packaging draws inspiration from tile patterns like Azulejo, Talavera, Delft, and Encaustic.

Van Nieuwenhuizen mentions that "each flavour is uniquely represented by iconic designs inspired by its place of origin: Tiramisu featuring the Tower of Pisa, Chocolate Cheesecake with the Statue of Liberty, Apple Crumble showcasing the Tower of London and Delft representing Plain. These distinctive designs embody quality, care, and artistry, fostering consumer recognition and appreciation for the exceptional craftsmanship and taste of our products. By featuring these iconic symbols, we pay homage to the origins of each variant, distinguishing our products in a competitive market.”

Marketing strategies will include social media campaigns, influencer collaborations, sampling programmes, content and email marketing, as well as optimised retail merchandising.

First Choice’s Double Cream Dairy Snack will be available at Pick ‘n Pay nationally.