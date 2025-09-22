Tetra Pak’s advanced Mozzarella production line arrives in Southern Africa

The global mozzarella market is booming, and Southern African dairy producers now have access to cutting-edge technology to capitalise on this growing demand.

Image supplied

Tetra Pak, a leader in food processing and packaging solutions, has introduced its high-performance mozzarella production line to the region - delivering efficiency, sustainability, and award-winning product quality.

Mozzarella is no longer just a pizza staple, it’s the world’s most consumed cheese, thanks to its versatility in snacks, salads, and ready-to-eat meals. As consumer preferences shift towards convenient, high-quality dairy products, Southern African manufacturers have a prime opportunity to expand their offerings.

Tetra Pak’s fully integrated mozzarella production solution is now available in the region, providing manufacturers with a best-practice line that ensures consistency, high yields, and stringent food safety standards. Designed for durability and performance, this machinery is set to transform local cheese production.

End-to-end excellence: From curd to packaging

Producing premium mozzarella requires precision at every stage. Tetra Pak’s solution covers the entire process from curd preparation, moulding, cooling, and packaging all under one seamless system. This integrated approach minimises operational risks, enhances efficiency, and allows for scalability as demand grows.

The modular design means manufacturers can tailor the line to their current capacity while retaining the flexibility to expand. For businesses looking to strengthen their position in the dairy sector, this is a long-term investment that delivers measurable returns.

Engineered for hygiene, reliability, and maximum yield

Mozzarella production demands exacting standards. Tetra Pak’s line ensures gentle cooking with a single auger system, preserving yield while maintaining product integrity.

The moulding technology prevents contamination by eliminating contact between cheese and cooling media which is critical for food safety compliance.

With a production capacity of up to six tons per hour, the line maximises output without compromising quality. Fast, automated cleaning processes further reduce downtime, keeping operations running smoothly and efficiently.

Digital innovation for smarter, more efficient production

Tetra Pak’s mozzarella line leverages Industry 4.0 technologies, incorporating real-time monitoring and automation to optimise performance. Producers gain full visibility over every stage, reducing waste, minimising product loss, and ensuring consistent quality.

This digital edge translates into faster turnaround times, lower operational costs, and improved profitability. By maximising raw material usage and shortening cold storage periods, manufacturers can accelerate time-to-market while maintaining premium standards.

Sustainability built into every component

Beyond efficiency, Tetra Pak’s solution is designed with sustainability in mind. The line reduces water and energy consumption, helping manufacturers meet environmental targets while cutting costs. Its robust construction ensures longevity, minimising the need for frequent upgrades.

With mozzarella demand on the rise, Southern African dairy producers can now access Tetra Pak’s world-class technology locally. Backed by decades of dairy expertise and dedicated regional support, this solution empowers manufacturers to produce high-quality mozzarella efficiently, sustainably, and at scale.

For businesses ready to lead in the dairy sector, Tetra Pak’s mozzarella production line is the ultimate competitive advantage, delivering award-winning results, batch after batch.

The future of mozzarella production has arrived.