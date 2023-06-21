Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TBWAPrimedia BroadcastingVodacom United Rugby ChampionshipMO AgencyKLAHoward AudioScan DisplayDNA Brand ArchitectsRand ShowBroad MediaeMediaOgilvy South AfricaVicinity MediaEast Coast RadioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    TBWA\SA’s dominant performance at Creative Circle awards

    Issued by TBWA
    22 Mar 2024
    22 Mar 2024
    TBWA\Hunt Lascaris’ chief creative officer has been appointed the new chairperson of the Creative Circle
    Carl Willoughby, CCO TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and chairperson of the Creative Circle Awards at the Creative Circle's Best of 2023 Awards
    Carl Willoughby, CCO TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and chairperson of the Creative Circle Awards at the Creative Circle's Best of 2023 Awards
    A few members of the Grid Worldwide team on stage to accept the Best Design award for the Pantry by Marble Group brand identity: Jarryd Buchalter, Jineil Kandasamy, Izabel Barkhuizen and Tefo Sebulele
    A few members of the Grid Worldwide team on stage to accept the Best Design award for the Pantry by Marble Group brand identity: Jarryd Buchalter, Jineil Kandasamy, Izabel Barkhuizen and Tefo Sebulele

    The TBWA\SA collective was a top performer at Creative Circle Best of 2023 Awards, with a best-yet showing by Hunt Lascaris, Grid Worldwide winning Best Design, and plaudits for Magna Carta.

    The collective was placed in the top three in all but one category, winning Best of 2023 PR & Media and Best Digital - for its powerful ‘Stronger’ campaign to raise awareness about mental health and suicide in aid of the Riky Rick Foundation - and Best Design for Grid Worldwide’s Pantry by Marble Group brand identity.

    The group is also thrilled with the appointment of Carl Willoughby as the new chairman of the Creative Circle.

    Willoughby was appointed TBWA\SA’s chief creative officer in April last year, taking over the role of long-time CCO from Pete Khoury. Willougby has been with TBWA for almost a decade and has rapidly grown through the ranks, leading some of the group’s most relevant and innovative campaigns.

    He is an immaculate professional and advertising generalist with experience in the finance, alcohol, broadcast, motor and FMCG industries at some of SA's leading creative agencies. In 2021, Willoughby was ranked as the #1 ECD in South Africa. He also led Nissan to global creative recognition with 'Nissan Shwii'.

    TBWA\Hunt Lascaris placed third in the Best of 2023 Mza’taal for Nissan South Africa and came second in the Best OOH (Out of Home) category for its McDonald’s SA and Nissan SA campaigns.

    The company also secured first and third rankings in the Best PR & Media category for the Riky Rick Foundation and MTN, respectively.

    Having won first place at the same awards for the design of Zioux Break Free in 2022, Grid Worldwide conceptualised and designed Pantry as a re-imagination of the shopping experience. Winning twice for two Marble Group concepts is a testament to the importance of brand and agency collaboration to push the boundaries of creative work, stretching and enriching the overall dining experience for customers and redefining the hospitality industry.

    TBWA\SA group chief executive Luca Gallarelli is elated about the group’s performance at the Creative Circle. Team TBWA\ South Africa has once again delivered an outstanding performance.

    “The group has an incredible spread across clients and categories, which is a testament to the spirit of all of our people and our clients. Delivering excellence in creativity is more challenging today than ever before, and I am so proud to be a part of this never-say-die team.

    “Well done to everyone who has worked so hard on these campaigns. We are especially proud of the work of the incoming chair of the Creative Circle, Carl Willoughby. A better person for the job you will not find.”

    Willoughby acknowledges that his predecessors, Roanna Williams and Fran Luckin, have set the bar very high. “I want to build on the foundation of what’s been set by Roanna and Fran, the previous chairwomen. I think what they’ve done has grown the Creative Circle’s influence and numbers.

    “I believe the more people understand the value of creativity, the better, and that’s what I want to try to establish.”

    Commenting about TBWA’s performance at the Creative Circle, Willoughby said: “I’m thrilled – it’s extremely validating. We’ve had a year of many new things, so the wins across the different categories and the spread of clients are reaffirming that we are doing things the right way and moving in the right direction. We can only get better.”

    About TBWA\

    TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We are a Collective of creative minds with an unlimited creative canvas. We create brand platforms that defy convention and compete with culture. Thanks to our trademarked Disruption® methodology, we build the world’s strongest brands. Brands that own an unfair share of the future.

    Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, TBWA is also Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year.

    Our Collective has 11,000+ creative minds in over 40 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\Health Collective and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

    Read more: Grid Worldwide, Hunt Lascaris, TBWA\SA
    NextOptions
    TBWA
    We develop business-changing, culture-defining and award winning ideas for brands. Ranked in the top 3 regional networks in Africa and consistently in the top 10 global agencies.

    Related

    Image supplied. Adam Byars, Joint CEO and Partner at Grid Worldwide says culture and authenticity will build brand meaning in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Adam Byars - 2024 in two words: Culture and authenticity
     17 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. The 2023 Loeries Youth Committee have announced the Q4 Young Titans finalists
    Loeries Youth Committee’s inaugural Young Titans Awards Q4 finalists announced
    8 Dec 2023
    TBWA\South Africa collective shines at this year&#x2019;s AdFocus Awards
    TBWATBWA\South Africa collective shines at this year’s AdFocus Awards
    Image supplied. Joe Public were crowned the AdFocus Awards Agency of the Year 2023
    The Adfocus Awards: A celebration of the industry
     24 Nov 2023
    Imager by Danette Breitenbach. All the AdFocus Awards 2023 winners
    All the FM AdFocus Awards winners
    22 Nov 2023
    Food Lover's Market, Cansa, Grid Worldwide partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    Food Lover's Market, Cansa, Grid Worldwide partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    5 Oct 2023
    Image: Danette Breitenbach (L to r:) 2022 AdFocus Awards students: Lisa Black, Angelina Faria (2022 AdFocus Awards Student of the Year winner) and Robyn Burger
    Park Advertising sponsors R30,000 for 2023 FM AdFocus Awards Student of the Year
    29 Aug 2023
    Source: © Gerety Awards
    #Cannes2023: Slow and steady as SA and the Middle East agencies bring home more Lions
     21 Jun 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz