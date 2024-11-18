Marketing & Media Advertising
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingDMASAAlgoa FMDaily MaverickLevergyThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBizcommunity.comTechsys DigitalLocation BankAAA School of AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsBroad MediaOFM RadioRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    AdFocus Awards 2024 Student finalists announced

    18 Nov 2024
    18 Nov 2024
    The 2024 AdFocus Awards Student finalists are Nicole Thikeson and Jess Hattingh from the Cape Town Creative Academy and Catelin Plomaritis from the Red and Yellow School in Cape Town.
    Source: © 123rf The AdFocus Student Awards' finalists for 2024 have been announced
    Source: © 123rf 123rf The AdFocus Student Awards' finalists for 2024 have been announced

    The winner will be announced at the AdFocus Awards ceremony on 27 November at Empire Place.

    The AdFocus Awards Student jury was impressed with the innovation and creativity of all the entries.

    “All the students showed great skill in their craft. The work was on a very high level,” says the jury.

    “The finalists stood out because of their unique style and interpretations of the briefs and where they took the brief,” adds the jury.

    Greater diversity needed

    The jury did feel that there was a lack of diversity in the entries but also acknowledged that this is the same for other student awards.

    However this said, the jury felt it shows that the industry needs to make a greater effort to bring more diversity into the industry at the school level already.

    Each school/University enters its top three students. These entries are judged by a jury of some of the top creatives in the industry.

    This year’s jury included:
    Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa and AdFocus Awards chair 2024
    Pippa Misplon - managing director, Retroviral
    Firdous Osman, group managing director, Boomtown
    Thabang “Tipi” Manyelo, creative director, The Odd Number
    Kagiso Tshepe, executive creative director, Grid Worldwide
    Noelle Hardy, creative director, Tukio Media
    Dean Oelschig, managing director of Halo

    Read more: advertising, marketing, Financial Mail, Grid Worldwide, TBWA\South Africa, Boomtown, AdFocus Awards, Dean Oelschig, Halo, youth, Retroviral, Student Awards, Cape Town Creative Academy, Luca Gallarelli, The Odd Number, Kagiso Tshepe, Pippa Misplon, Firdous Osman, DEI, FM
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz