AdFocus Awards 2024 Student finalists announced

The 2024 AdFocus Awards Student finalists are Nicole Thikeson and Jess Hattingh from the Cape Town Creative Academy and Catelin Plomaritis from the Red and Yellow School in Cape Town.

The winner will be announced at the AdFocus Awards ceremony on 27 November at Empire Place.

The AdFocus Awards Student jury was impressed with the innovation and creativity of all the entries.

“All the students showed great skill in their craft. The work was on a very high level,” says the jury.

“The finalists stood out because of their unique style and interpretations of the briefs and where they took the brief,” adds the jury.

Greater diversity needed

The jury did feel that there was a lack of diversity in the entries but also acknowledged that this is the same for other student awards.

However this said, the jury felt it shows that the industry needs to make a greater effort to bring more diversity into the industry at the school level already.

Each school/University enters its top three students. These entries are judged by a jury of some of the top creatives in the industry.

This year’s jury included:

Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa and AdFocus Awards chair 2024

Pippa Misplon - managing director, Retroviral

Firdous Osman, group managing director, Boomtown

Thabang “Tipi” Manyelo, creative director, The Odd Number

Kagiso Tshepe, executive creative director, Grid Worldwide

Noelle Hardy, creative director, Tukio Media

Dean Oelschig, managing director of Halo