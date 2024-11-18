Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Senior Account Manager Durban
- Sales and Business Development Manager Cape Town
- Senior Account Manager Sandton
- Digital Strategist Johannesburg
- Brand Strategist Johannesburg
- Head of Client Service - TTL and Digital Johannesburg
- Senior Media Sales Executive - OOH Johannesburg
- Senior Account Manager - TTL Agency Johannesburg
- Media Sales Specialist Johannesburg
- Accounts Payable Controller Johannesburg
AdFocus Awards 2024 Student finalists announced
The winner will be announced at the AdFocus Awards ceremony on 27 November at Empire Place.
The AdFocus Awards Student jury was impressed with the innovation and creativity of all the entries.
“All the students showed great skill in their craft. The work was on a very high level,” says the jury.
“The finalists stood out because of their unique style and interpretations of the briefs and where they took the brief,” adds the jury.
Greater diversity needed
The jury did feel that there was a lack of diversity in the entries but also acknowledged that this is the same for other student awards.
However this said, the jury felt it shows that the industry needs to make a greater effort to bring more diversity into the industry at the school level already.
Each school/University enters its top three students. These entries are judged by a jury of some of the top creatives in the industry.
This year’s jury included:
Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa and AdFocus Awards chair 2024
Pippa Misplon - managing director, Retroviral
Firdous Osman, group managing director, Boomtown
Thabang “Tipi” Manyelo, creative director, The Odd Number
Kagiso Tshepe, executive creative director, Grid Worldwide
Noelle Hardy, creative director, Tukio Media
Dean Oelschig, managing director of Halo