Loeries: “The most fun you can have and still call it work*”

Yesterday’s, Wednesday, 9 October, Loeries Mayor’s Bunch was a hive of activity, and the anticipation of the next few days of Awards was palatable. We asked some of the international jury presidents, jury members and creatives what they were looking forward to this Loeries.

Source: © Gallo Images Gallo Images the excitement is real as Loeries Creative week kicks off

The Loeries, CEO, Preetesh Sewraj says with the last judging taking place today [Wednesday], now the real celebration starts.

“People from around the world have come in to celebrate Creative Week, and we are excited to welcome them all. The real celebration starts today, as we kick off with the Mayor’s Brunch.”

International jury president for Digital, Digital Craft Laura Jordan-Bambach, founder & chief creative officer, Uncharted, London, UK has been to Loeries before, but in Durban. This is her first time in Cape Town.

“I was very excited to be asked back as jury chair for digital and the work has been phenomenal. The judging has been hard work, but so I have really enjoyed it I am hoping to see more of Cape Town and to enjoy the Creativity Festival now that judging is complete.”

This is the first time in South Africa for Radio, Radio Crafts international jury president Ajay Gahlaut, an independent creative from India.

“Loeries is a brilliant set-up. My expectations are high because the reputation of the work is high, but my expectations have been exceeded as the type of work that I have seen and the organisation and level of excellence and commitment have been an eye-opener. I love the Loeries Creative Festival.”

And you still call it work

For the head of marketing at Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA), Bridget Harpur*, and Integrated, Social Impact Campaign, Service Design & Effective Creativity jury member, expectations are high.

“Loeries is a great opportunity for the whole industry to get together and see the best work from the continent and the Middle East. It’s also the most fun you can have stand then you still call it work.”

Grid Worldwide executive creative director, Kagiso Tshepe and Student jury member says it is great to see the work evolve year after year.

“This gives us the opportunity to try to see how we can use new thinking and innovation, and how we integrate the things that are happening in our world into the work to reflect and almost even lead.

“For a long time, it has felt like advertising was following culture, but this year there are interesting things that feel like they will live in culture and lead culture.”

A turning point?

Pepe Marais, founding partner & group chief creative officer, Joe Public and member of the Social Impact Campaign, Service Design & Effective Creativity jury says the industry may not be in such a deep dip as we feel.

“Who knows my lips to God’s ears, this could be a bit of a turning point for our industry in our worst performance at Cannes for 24 years. Sometimes the worst thing that can happen is the best thing, That’s the sense I get from Loeries. From the judging panels, I also felt more unity.”

Positive and encouraged

Greg Gray, director, of Romance Films and Film Craft jury member says he hopes that we can showcase and reward good work.

“This has not been a great year, it’s been an average year, and while there have been a handful of good pieces of work there has been a lot of average work.”

“While there are many reasons for this, I do think that good work motivates good work, and better work motivates our entire industry to up its standards and create even better work.”

He adds, “A year where the work is a little poorer, means we need to look forward and pick ourselves up and lift the standard to what is expected. I still feel positive and encouraged.”

Local work, excellence on the world stage

Loyiso Twala, chief creative officer, McCann Joburg and Radio Crafts jury member, says Loeries this year is significant.

“We are part of the global community and recently we have been having conversations about how high our creative standard is over Africa and the world.

“This year we looked for work in the radio and audio category that is proudly African, but excellent on a global stage and it is those markers that still keep us competitive globally.

“We are known to excel in the radio and audio category, and it has been good to see great wording, direction and storytelling in the entries.”

For the founding partner and chief creative officer of Think Creative Africa, Nkgabiseng Motau this year was encouraging in terms of the work she judged as a member of the Live, PR and OOH jury.

“So much of the work in our category was so good that not all of it could convert to metal. It was tough to leave out good work. I am excited to see what has converted.”

Let the cream rise to the top

Sbu Sitole, co-founder & chief creative officer, of The Odd Number judged the Radio, Radio Crafts category. “I am expecting to celebrate the best work again like we do every year, and my expectation is to see the cream rise to the top.”

His sentiments are echoed by Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer, Up & Up Group and Integrated Media Innovation jury member says,” I am excited mostly to see big brands winning on big campaigns and where you feel there is good collaboration between client and agency.”

For Paul Jackson, founder and CEO of Boundless, the Loeries showcases top-quality work and awards.

“Unfortunately, our industry has been waning and not performed as well on the international stage, so it would be good to see some top creative work out there and being awarded that hopefully we can take to likes of Cannes next year and make sure we perform better than we did this year."

Chairperson of the ACA, Sharleen James is hopeful this will be the case. “This Loeries is going to be one of those to remember. I think the work is going to be exquisite and outstanding.”



