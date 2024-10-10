The crucial role of last-mile delivery in customer satisfaction

South Africa's e-commerce sector is growing rapidly, with users expected to surge from 11.7 million in 2025 to 21.52 million by 2029.

This expansion is reflected in the market's projected revenue, which is anticipated to rise at an annual growth rate of 10.42% (CAGR 2024-2029), reaching a substantial $10.77bn by 2029.

Shoppers are buying online more often

The latest SA Consumer Experience Report highlights significant growth in online shopping frequency. This year, 86% of respondents confirmed they had made online purchases, with 49% claiming to have transacted online within the past month, up from 43% last year and 36% in 2021.

As more customers engage in frequent online shopping, efficient last-mile delivery and customer service need to keep pace.

What makes customers happy?

E-commerce competition is fierce, and businesses are under increasing pressure to ensure customer satisfaction. For retailers navigating this fast-paced environment, the key to success lies in meeting—and exceeding—customer expectations.

Achieving high customer satisfaction hinges significantly on the efficiency of last-mile delivery.

The 2024 SA Consumer Experience Report reveals that 60% of respondents consider quality delivery a key driver of repeat purchases—ranking it as the third most important factor after reliability and pricing.

Given that reliability is also closely tied to last-mile delivery, partnering with a dependable courier service has become essential to running a successful e-commerce business.

Speed and efficiency are not just buzzwords

Modern consumers demand quick replies to their queries: 36% expect a same-day response, 28% want an immediate reply, and 17% want to be answered within an hour. This demand for quick communication underscores the need for businesses to streamline both their customer service and delivery operations.

Damian Velayadum, group financial director at Fastway Couriers, emphasises this point: "Today's e-commerce landscape is highly competitive, and businesses must focus on the efficiency and reliability of their last-mile delivery."

Velayadum understands that a satisfied customer is one who receives their parcel on time and in perfect condition. This is why retailers should invest heavily on their logistics and delivery infrastructure to ensure they meet the growing demands of clients and customers.

The key to speeding ahead in today’s e-commerce market

As South Africa’s e-commerce market continues to boom, consumer expectations for speed and efficiency follow suit.

Businesses that prioritise last-mile delivery, speed, and customer communication will be best positioned to delight their customers, securing sustained growth and customer loyalty.