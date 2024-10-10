Loeries and Cape Town: A perfect fit says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

The Loeries and Cape Town are the perfect fit says the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis at the Mayor's Brunch at the Bungalow yesterday, Wednesday, 9 October.

Source: © Gallo Images Gallo Images The Mayor of the City of Cape Town welcomes Africa and the Middle East’s best creatives and agencies to the City as well as international jury presidents from around the world to the City at the Mayor's Brunch

Attended by Africa and the Middle East’s best creatives and agencies as well as international jury presidents from around the world, and despite an overcast Cape Town, the event was abuzz with excitement and the energy high.

“Events like these are our bread and butter in Cape Town, which has world-class hospitality and events and services, but the City is a great fit for the spirit and the culture of the Awards, as more and more Cape Town cements its reputation as a globally unique place for fresh creative minds and interesting spaces.”

Referring to the City’s ancient history, natural beauty and cutting-edge technology, he says that these together with creative people come together to produce an environment where those who drive the creative industry feel at home and can thrive.

Testimony to this is the number of creative enterprises based in the City.

“We have more rock bands, graffiti artists, gaming developers, music composers, independent filmmakers, dance studios, art galleries and theatres per capita than anywhere else in SA.”

He adds, “The more our reputation as a creative city grows and the more that our city can support these creative industries with the infrastructure and business support they need, the more we will continue to support and grow these kinds of enterprises.”

As such the City has a unit solely dedicated to assisting production and creative companies with whatever they need to work in Cape Town.

Young talent

Talking about the youth, Hill-Lewis says young creative minds are attracted to Cape Town given its many excellent creative schools, specialised advertising colleges, and universities.

“Cape Town produces incredible talent for this industry.”

He adds that the country is facing a massive challenge in finding work opportunities for young people and that in Cape Town this is a driving force and passion.

"We want to give young people and people struggling to find opportunities in general, a sense of optimism that the future will provide them with a chance to find work and lift themselves out of poverty.”

While Cape Town is far from where they want to be, he says, it is better than some other cities in South Africa, with a broad unemployment rate that is a full 16 points lower than the national average. “That is still far too high for us.”

The advertising industry of tomorrow

Hill-Lewis referred to the many Loeries scheduled activities aimed at the advertising industry of tomorrow.

“From the Student Expo running alongside the main event, to the creative future master classes, the Investec High School Programme, all of these initiatives are for the new generation of talent.

“I am sure that the Loeries week goes a long way in sparking an interest in advertising, and the creative industries, even launching the careers of young stars.”

Grand old Dame

He also says he is delighted that Loeries is using the City Hall for judging and for the Awards evening.

“We are proud of our grand old dame in the heart of our city centre and we work hard to make sure she is always beautifully in top working order and love sharing her with the world, and she will serve you very well."

He wished all the agencies and brands the best of luck for the Awards. “Thank you for the inspiring and touching content you have produced and I wish you the best of luck.”



