Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai adds to its tally at the LIA, MullenLowe Mena, Dubai also awarded

Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai has added to its tally at the London International Awards (LIA) with another two Bronze awards, both in the Health & Wellness category, while MullenLowe Mena, Dubai was also awarded a Bronze in the Pharma & Medical category.

Source: © LIA LIA Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai secured its third Bronze at the LIA. Pictured is its campaign ProtcTasbih for Saudi

The LIA announced the winners and finalists in the Health & Wellness, Pharma & Medical, Health & Wellness – Craft and Pharma & Medical - Craft categories.

Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai's Bronze in the Health & Wellness: Product Design category is for the brand Saudi for the campaign ProtcTasbih.

Its second Bronze is in the same category but for Use of Social Media for the brand Nana for the campaign

Title: Taboo Totes in the Health & Wellness: Use of Social Media category]].

Together with its Bronze in the Travel and Leisure section, this brings the agency's tally to three Bronzes.

MullenLowe Mena, Dubai was awarded a Bronze for the brand Organon for the campaign Mis[s]diagnosed in the Pharma & Medical: Unbranded: Physicians and Healthcare Providers - Profession Services]].

"This year, as we celebrate creative excellence, we are seeing so many pieces of work that are Gold worthy. Work that doesn't only look good but does good, either socially, culturally or economically. So congratulations to all the winners!" says Barbara Levy, president of LIA.

Winners and finalists

See all announced categories’ winners and finalists.