    LIA: SA's Promise wins Gold, Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai wins Bronze

    7 Oct 2024
    The London International Awards has awarded its first batch of winners and finalists with South Africa’s Promise awarded a Gold in the Music & Sound category and Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai a Bronze in the Creativity in PR category.
    Promise was awarded the Gold in the Experiential Use of Music & Sound section for its work for brand AfriSam for the The Vluit Project

    Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai’s Bronze was in the Travel and Leisure section for the brand Saudi and the campaign ProtecTasbih.

    “This year, we are seeing a lot of strong work in many categories. The judges spent three days deliberating, discussing and deciding which work should be awarded. We are seeing a lot of surprising ideas that will still be inspiring for years to come,” says Barbara Levy, president of LIA.

    Winners and finalists

    See all announced categories’ winners and finalists.

    • Creativity in B2B
      The Creativity Grand LIA was awarded to FCB New York’s Spreadbeatsfor Spotify. The jury awarded a total of 27 Statues, with one Grand LIA, nine Gold, eight Silver, and nine Bronze statues, as well as nine Finalists.

    • Creativity In PR
      A Grand LIA was awarded to Ogilvy New York for Michael CeraVe for CeraVe Skincare. A Public Service/Charity/NGO Grand LIA was awarded for Transgender Day of Visibility In Transit to IPG Health New York. The jury awarded two Grand LIAs, seven Gold Statues, 12 Silver, 18 Bronze and 12 Finalists.

    • Music & Sound
      A Grand LIA for Sydney Opera House titled Play It Safe was awarded to The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, Sydney. The jury awarded 38 Statues including four Gold, 13 Silver, Bronze and 19 Finalists.

    • Ambient & Activation
      A Grand LIA was awarded to Rethink, Toronto for Coors Lights Out. The jury awarded 13 Gold, nine Silver, 12 Bronze and eight Finalists.

    • Billboards
      Colenso BBDO Auckland was awarded the Grand LIA for the Adoptable by Pedigree. The jury awarded 19 Gold, 12 Silver, eight Bronze and four Finalists.

    • Posters
      The jury awarded a Grand LIA to JCDecaux Meet Marina Priesto entered by David Madrid. The jury awarded 10 Gold, 13 Silver, four Bronze and six Finalists.

    • Print

      A Grand LIA was not awarded in the Print Category this year. The Jury awarded eight Gold, 11 Silver, eight Bronze and seven finalists.

    The awards are being judged in Las Vegas with winners and finalists announced over the next few days as the category judging is completed.

