Should your small business join the TikTok revolution?

The rise of short-form video content has taken the digital marketing world by storm, and TikTok is at the forefront of this shift. With over a billion active users globally and close to 18 million in South Africa alone, the platform is no longer just a playground for teenagers – it has evolved into a powerful marketing tool for businesses of all sizes.

Unlike more established platforms like Facebook or Instagram, TikTok offers a unique opportunity to reach a broad and engaged audience with minimal investment. The app’s algorithm is designed to display content from accounts with little to no following, making it easier for small businesses to gain visibility. This is perfect for smaller businesses that may not have large marketing budgets but still want to make an impact.

TikTok is particularly valuable for businesses that can be creative with their product or service offerings. Whether it’s a behind-the-scenes look at how your product is made, customer testimonials, or educational content that offers value to your audience, the possibilities are endless. The platform allows you to humanise your brand and connect with potential customers on a personal level, which is crucial in today’s competitive market.

Before diving into TikTok, it’s important to understand who your target audience is and whether they are active on the platform. TikTok’s user base tends to skew younger, with the majority being Gen Z and millennials. However, these younger consumers are influencing purchasing decisions and account for a growing percentage of the workforce and entrepreneurs themselves. Even if your immediate customers are not on TikTok, their children, employees, or business partners might be – which is reason enough to consider the platform.

If your business targets a younger demographic or you’re looking to future-proof your brand, TikTok can be an effective tool to engage with a new generation of customers. However, if your audience is older and more traditional, you may need to consider whether the platform will provide the right return on investment for your marketing efforts.

Success on TikTok relies heavily on authenticity. Users are drawn to genuine, unpolished content that feels more like entertainment than traditional advertising. To effectively market your small business on the platform, staying on top of trends is crucial. TikTok thrives on viral sounds, challenges, and themes, and creatively aligning your product or service with these trends can increase your chances of going viral and reaching new audiences.

Another way to engage users is by creating educational content. Many TikTok users turn to the platform for quick tips and insights. If your business offers a specialised product or service, sharing how-to videos or informative content can position you as an expert in your field. Additionally, collaborating with micro-influencers – those with smaller but highly engaged followings – can be an affordable way to promote your business. By partnering with a local influencer whose audience matches your target market, you can significantly expand your reach and credibility on the platform.

As you explore TikTok and other digital platforms, it's important to remember that online security should never be overlooked. Small businesses are often easy targets for cybercriminals due to limited security resources. October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month in South Africa, making it a great time to review your digital practices and ensure your business and customers are protected.

A few simple steps like using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, educating your employees and monitoring account activity can go a long way in keeping your business safe online. By balancing the excitement of new marketing tools with basic security measures, you can confidently grow your presence on platforms like TikTok.

The decision to use TikTok as a marketing tool ultimately depends on your business goals and target audience. If your customers are active on the platform, TikTok offers a cost-effective way to engage with them using creative and authentic content. By leveraging the platform’s unique features and staying aware of online risks, you can effectively grow your brand while protecting your business.



