One Show winners: Joe Public, Promise and TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

Joe Public, Promise, and TBWA Hunt Lascaris as well as Carbon Films Cape Town with Bananas Johannesburg, are among the South African agencies in the Middle East & Africa that won four Gold Pencils, eight Silver, eight Bronze, and 48 Merits.

Other regional winners, including Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, were among the Pencil and Merit winners from 55 countries in The One Show 2025.

Impact BBDO Dubai and Leo Dubai led in the region with two prestigious One Show Gold Pencils each.

Middle East and Africa winners

The list of The One Show 2025 Pencil winners from the region is as follows.

Gold

Impact BBDO Dubai Child Wedding Cards for UN Women in Health & Wellness, Direct Marketing



for UN Women in Health & Wellness, Direct Marketing Impact BBDO Dubai Child Wedding Cards for UN Women in Print & Promotional, Print & Promotional for Good



for UN Women in Print & Promotional, Print & Promotional for Good Leo Dubai The Great Indian Dunk for NBA India in Out of Home, Direct Marketing



for NBA India in Out of Home, Direct Marketing Leo Dubai The Great Indian Dunk for NBA India in Print & Promotional, Print & Promotional for Good

Silver

BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh 4th Judge for The Ring Magazine in Creative Use of Data, Innovation - New Ideas in Creative Use of Data



for The Ring Magazine in Creative Use of Data, Innovation - New Ideas in Creative Use of Data BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh Everything or Nothing for General Entertainment Authority in Moving Image Craft & Production, Production Design



for General Entertainment Authority in Moving Image Craft & Production, Production Design Carbon Films Cape Town with Bananas Johannesburg and Taprod Bangkok

Let There Be Cake for KFC Thailand in Moving Image Craft & Production, Direction - Single



for KFC Thailand in Moving Image Craft & Production, Direction - Single Leo Dubai The Great Indian Dunk for NBA India in Out of Home, Posters - Series



for NBA India in Out of Home, Posters - Series Leo Dubai The Great Indian Dunk for NBA India in Out of Home, Craft - Art Direction



for NBA India in Out of Home, Craft - Art Direction Leo Dubai The Great Indian Dunk for NBA India in Print & Promotional, Craft - Art Direction



for NBA India in Print & Promotional, Craft - Art Direction Promise Johannesburg with The Kinetic Johannesburg and Hey Papa Legend Johannesburg The Vluit Project for AfriSam in Experiential & Immersive, Experiential Audio



for AfriSam in Experiential & Immersive, Experiential Audio TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg with Sterling Sound Johannesburg Bedtime Stories for Business Peoplefor City Lodge Hotels in Interactive, Online & Mobile, Craft – Writing

Bronze

BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh 4th Judge for The Ring Magazine in Creative Use of Technology, Use of AI - Other



for The Ring Magazine in Creative Use of Technology, Use of AI - Other BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh Obsession for General Entertainment Authority in Film & Video, TV, VOD, & Online - Over 90 Seconds - Single



for General Entertainment Authority in Film & Video, TV, VOD, & Online - Over 90 Seconds - Single BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh Obsession for General Entertainment Authority in Moving Image Craft & Production, Direction - Single

for General Entertainment Authority in Moving Image Craft & Production, Direction - Single FP7 McCann Dubai with Current Global Dubai and Craft Dubai Heinz Insurance for Heinz in Interactive, Online & Mobile, Customer Experience/CX



for Heinz in Interactive, Online & Mobile, Customer Experience/CX Joe Public Johannesburg There's a beer for you for AB InBev/Hansa Pilsener in Radio & Audio-First, Use of Humour



for AB InBev/Hansa Pilsener in Radio & Audio-First, Use of Humour Joe Public Johannesburg There's a beer for you for AB InBev / Hansa Pilsener in Radio & Audio-First, Craft - Writing - Series



for AB InBev / Hansa Pilsener in Radio & Audio-First, Craft - Writing - Series Leo Dubai The Great Indian Dunk for NBA India in Print & Promotional, Newspaper – Series

Globally, FCB New York topped the world with 35 Gold Pencils, including 28 for Spreadbeats on behalf of Spotify.

Spreadbeats was The One Show 2025’s most awarded entry, winning 28 Gold Pencils, 10 Silver, five Bronze, and 10 Merits.

The One Show 2025 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on 19 May, 2025.

Announcement of Pencil and Merit winners by The One Club for Creativity was made in advance of tomorrow night’s conclusion of Creative Week 2025 at The One Show 2025 gala awards ceremony in New York, where Best of Show, Best of Discipline, special awards, and “of the Year” honours will be unveiled.

A showcase of all One Show 2025 Pencil and Merit winners can be viewed

here, and a dynamic online list of the winners can be viewed here.