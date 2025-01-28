BizTrends2025: Grid Worldwide’s Clinton Bridgeford - The challenge of creativity in 2025

With the speed and agility of content creation, now amplified by tech tools and AI, the creative industry is being challenged to rethink the creative product.

If brands want to show up, they need to do so authentically, at pace with what is happening right now, and in such a way that drives a cultural narrative.

‘Nowness’

Creative curation and execution can be done by anyone with a phone and a bit of tech and social savvy.

Traditional advertising is too slow, and big-ticket production is taking a back seat to real, raw and relatable content from the streets.

For brands that truly want to stand out, they need to be collaborating with people on the ground, pushing the boundaries of social impact and culture, and creating nimble and impactful campaigns that are relevant in real time.

Integration

Gone are the days when traditional briefs guided creative thinking.

Agencies need to be pitching ideas to clients for strategic and integrated solutions, combining high-level creativity with digital, storytelling and experiential tactics, driven by a deep understanding of audience and brand.

Cultural forces – those making waves in driving industry and culture from the ground up – need to be brought into the fold early on as talent and creative partners.

If brands want to authentically connect with their people, they need to collaborate with local artists and talent to curate creative platforms where engagement can happen organically and in a genuine way.

Imagination

On the other side of tech and AI is a collection of information that can be utilised to benefit creativity.

Tech does not replace creativity – it’s a tool to simplify or enhance the process and/or product. Imagination holds an incredible amount of power and creatives are going to need to extend themselves to deliver in ways that are completely out of the ordinary.

By harnessing human insight and brand truths – and with the right tools at our fingertips – there is a massive expectation to go beyond what is expected.

2024 was a time for testing the waters. 2025 creativity demands intentionality, boldness and meaningful mastery.