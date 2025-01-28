Heineken House: A fusion of culture like never before

This weekend, Heineken House redefined the cultural landscape of Johannesburg with an unparalleled celebration of music, fashion, and art, underpinned by the original superior quality international beer.

Bhavna Mistry, marketing manager at Heineken®, remarked: "We didn't just invite guests; we challenged them to step inside and immerse themselves in a memorable experience where creativity and culture collide. Heineken is a global icon and the benchmark has been set."

Set in Sandton, Heineken® House attracted a dazzling array of personalities, from fashion icons to art aficionados and everyone in between. The event was headlined by international hip hop sensation Gunna, alongside South Africa’s finest. DBN Gogo, Young Stunna, and Dee Koala, shared the stage with Maglera Doe Boy and Morda, creating an electrifying atmosphere that pulsed well into the night.

The "Face 2 Face" set saw thrilling back-to-back sessions with artists such as Shakes & Les, Mellow & Sleazy, and Ice Beats, who kept the energy soaring. Meanwhile, the "Freshest Finds" platform showcased emerging talents like Anchorbee, Royal Music and Stixx ZA, who are quickly becoming names to watch in the South African music scene.

"The fusion of sounds, styles, and the original pure malt lager exemplifies our commitment to pushing boundaries and creating spaces where creativity can flourish. Last night was not just an event; it was a cultural revolution," added Mistry.

From the moment the doors swung open until they closed in the wee hours, guests were treated to a sensory overload, complete with groundbreaking art and fashion that captured the essence of modern urban culture.

Gunna enthused after the event: "That was crazy! I wish I could have performed longer, and I could do another show tomorrow! It was fun; the energy was crazy. I hope to do another show, bigger, more people, for longer, soon. I’d like to say to my South African fans: I love you, South Africa. Appreciate your supporting me in and out, last year, the year before that, this year coming. I can't wait to give you all new music, new visuals, and new performances – love ya!"

Mistry concluded: "We raised the bar. This is a movement of the highest global standard. Just like the superior quality beer we love, Heineken."

See more at https://www.instagram.com/heineken_sa/



