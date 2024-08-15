More #WomensMonth
2024 FM AdFocus Awards entries open
#ResetCreativity
The Award is a reflection of the industry.
The theme this year is #ResetCreativity to remind us of our local industry’s superpower: defying expectations and consistently breaking new barriers of excellence.
Since 1990, the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have become a landmark in the South African marketing and communications landscape.
This unique award recognises agencies and individuals in the business of creativity.
A reminder of our proud legacy of excellence
“Over the past several years, our industry, much like our country, has endured a sustained period of difficult conditions,” says the 2024 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards chairperson Luca Gallarelli, the group CEO of TBWA\SA.
"It’s possible that these difficulties have blinded us to our enormous resource of creative talent. It is literally limitless. Therefore, we hope this theme will serve as a reminder of our proud legacy of excellence in the advertising industry and beyond.
“Our challenges remain vast, but, if any group of people is up to the task, it is us. From our world-renowned beekeepers to the victory-stealing Bokke, we are a nation of champions, lest we forget,” says Gallarelli.
The crème de la crème of the industry
Gallarelli, serving his second term as AdFocus Awards chair, says he is looking forward to sifting through this year’s entries, together with its esteemed panel of judges.
“Together we can gauge the status of our industry and reward the crème de la crème of South Africa’s brilliant, world-class creatives.”
The jury comprises industry leaders from agencies and clients. The judging process and results are audited by Deloitte.
The jury
The jury comprises of returning jurors:
- Pepe Marais, co-founder and group chief creative officer, Joe Public
- Dean Oelshig, MD and founder, Halo
- Vicki Buys, MD, Ogilvy CT
- Sadika Fakir, Absa group executive: digital marketing & media
New jury members:
- Katherine Madley, vice president of marketing at Massmart
- Sharlene James, director, Accenture Song
- Dustin Chick, partner & managing director, Razor PR (M&C Saatchi)
- Chris Botha, group managing director at Park Advertising
- Sbu Sithole, founder and CCO, The Odd Number
- Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner and chief creative officer, Think Creative
- Thabang Skwambane, group CEO, Nahana Group
- Grant McPherson, CMO, KFC
- Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer, MultiChoice Group
2024 categories
The 2024 categories are:
Advertising Awards
Large Agency of the Year
Medium Agency of the Year
Small Agency of the Year
Specialised Agency of the Year
Public Relations Agency of the Year
Media Agency of the Year
Agency Awards
Transformation Award
Adaptability Award
Partnership Awards
Africa Impact Award
Agency Group of the Year
Nomination Awards
Shapeshifter of the Year
Industry Leader of the Year
Lifetime Achievement Award
Student of the Year
The overall award, Agency of the Year is selected out of the entries by the jury.
How to enter the 2024 AdFocus Awards
To enter the 2024 FM AdFocus Awards, complete an online questionnaire and submit supporting documents on the AdFocus Awards website.
1. Register an account on the AdFocus Awards website.
2. You’ll be sent a confirmation email.
3. Log in to the AdFocus Awards website.
4. Fill in the questionnaire for the award category you'd like to enter.
5. Once you've completed the relevant questionnaire click the ‘Submit’ button.
6. Load your supporting documents (such as a case study or BEE certificate).
Select Agency Awards for agency awards and Nominations for individual award questionnaires.
For Advertising Awards, first select 'Agency Details' and ensure that the type of agency reflected in the drop-down menu (i.e. Large, Medium, Specialist and so on) corresponds with the award category you'd like to enter, then click 'Save'. Next select 'Entry Details' for the questionnaire.