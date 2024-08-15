2024 FM AdFocus Awards entries open

The Financial Mail 2024 AdFocus Awards are open. Entries will close on 12 September.

The 2024 AdFocus Awards are open. (Image supplied)

#ResetCreativity

The Award is a reflection of the industry.

The theme this year is #ResetCreativity to remind us of our local industry’s superpower: defying expectations and consistently breaking new barriers of excellence.

Since 1990, the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have become a landmark in the South African marketing and communications landscape.

This unique award recognises agencies and individuals in the business of creativity.

A reminder of our proud legacy of excellence

“Over the past several years, our industry, much like our country, has endured a sustained period of difficult conditions,” says the 2024 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards chairperson Luca Gallarelli, the group CEO of TBWA\SA.

"It’s possible that these difficulties have blinded us to our enormous resource of creative talent. It is literally limitless. Therefore, we hope this theme will serve as a reminder of our proud legacy of excellence in the advertising industry and beyond.

“Our challenges remain vast, but, if any group of people is up to the task, it is us. From our world-renowned beekeepers to the victory-stealing Bokke, we are a nation of champions, lest we forget,” says Gallarelli.

The crème de la crème of the industry

Gallarelli, serving his second term as AdFocus Awards chair, says he is looking forward to sifting through this year’s entries, together with its esteemed panel of judges.

“Together we can gauge the status of our industry and reward the crème de la crème of South Africa’s brilliant, world-class creatives.”

The jury comprises industry leaders from agencies and clients. The judging process and results are audited by Deloitte.

The jury

The jury comprises of returning jurors:

Pepe Marais, co-founder and group chief creative officer, Joe Public



Dean Oelshig, MD and founder, Halo



Vicki Buys, MD, Ogilvy CT



Sadika Fakir, Absa group executive: digital marketing & media

New jury members:

Katherine Madley, vice president of marketing at Massmart



Sharlene James, director, Accenture Song



Dustin Chick, partner & managing director, Razor PR (M&C Saatchi)



Chris Botha, group managing director at Park Advertising



Sbu Sithole, founder and CCO, The Odd Number



Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner and chief creative officer, Think Creative



Thabang Skwambane, group CEO, Nahana Group



Grant McPherson, CMO, KFC



Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer, MultiChoice Group

2024 categories

The 2024 categories are:

Advertising Awards

Large Agency of the Year

Medium Agency of the Year

Small Agency of the Year

Specialised Agency of the Year

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Media Agency of the Year

Agency Awards

Transformation Award

Adaptability Award

Partnership Awards

Africa Impact Award

Agency Group of the Year

Nomination Awards

Shapeshifter of the Year

Industry Leader of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Student of the Year

The overall award, Agency of the Year is selected out of the entries by the jury.

How to enter the 2024 AdFocus Awards

To enter the 2024 FM AdFocus Awards, complete an online questionnaire and submit supporting documents on the AdFocus Awards website.

1. Register an account on the AdFocus Awards website.

2. You’ll be sent a confirmation email.

3. Log in to the AdFocus Awards website.

4. Fill in the questionnaire for the award category you'd like to enter.

5. Once you've completed the relevant questionnaire click the ‘Submit’ button.

6. Load your supporting documents (such as a case study or BEE certificate).

Select Agency Awards for agency awards and Nominations for individual award questionnaires.

For Advertising Awards, first select 'Agency Details' and ensure that the type of agency reflected in the drop-down menu (i.e. Large, Medium, Specialist and so on) corresponds with the award category you'd like to enter, then click 'Save'. Next select 'Entry Details' for the questionnaire.