Kenyan journalist Rukia Bulle wins BBC's Komla Dumor Award

Kenyan journalist Rukia Bulle has been announced as the winner of the 2024 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

Rukia Bulle is an influential young journalist in Kenya. Source: New Nation Media.

The 26-year-old is the ninth recipient of the award and works for Kenya’s Nation Media Group where she specialises in human interest stories.

“Winning this award means a great deal to me. As a journalist, you constantly strive to do your best, regardless of recognition, so to be acknowledged on a global stage through the Komla Dumor Award is incredibly validating,” said Bulle.

“I hope this award inspires young girls like me, who wear the hijab and come from minority communities, to dream big and achieve their dream."

Bulle is known for her strong following on TikTok where she shares informative content on the life of a journalist.

The award was created to honour Ghanaian journalist Komla Dumor who died suddenly at aged 41 while working for BBC World News. This year marks the 10th anniversary of his death.

Komla joined the BBC African Service in 2007, after more than a decade working as a radio presenter in his native Ghana, and became the lead presenter of the BBC's first daily television programme for Africa.

“Komla Dumor’s journalism and unforgettable screen presence, his passionate commitment to reporting Africa were a powerful driver of the BBC’s coverage of the continent,” says Liliane Landor, BBC world service director.