Absa CIB unveils Invested in Your Story brand

This year, Absa achieved two key milestones: launching the brand repositioning with the slogan ‘Your Story Matters’ and celebrating the 18th anniversary of its Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division.

Source: Supplied.

These defining moments provided a unique platform for reintroducing CIB to the market with a cogent and distinctive proposition for its clients and colleagues. By adopting a human-centred approach, driven by empathy, it aims to evolve how it shows up as a business, delivering more personalised solutions, strategic insights, and proactive support to its clients.

Recognising the common human insight that banks often lack empathy in their client engagements and interactions, and the widespread sentiment that banking solutions are too generic, Absa CIB has shifted its focus with a new ethos, 'Invested in Your Story'.

“Being ‘invested in your story’ encapsulates more than a marketing campaign; it is a promise we are making to our clients.

"It embodies the philosophy of a deep, human-centred approach and signifies a commitment to prioritising client perspectives, co-creating solutions that align with their ambitions, and providing unwavering support through every challenge and triumph,” said Clement Motale, head of marketing and corporate affairs at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

This proposition aligns with the internal corporate purpose for Absa group, which is 'Empowering Africa’s tomorrow together, one story at a time', launched in 2022. The subsequent brand repositioning of 'Your Story Matters' was introduced internally and externally in February 2024, across all markets in which the bank operates.

Empathy-driven transformation

The decision to translate the group brand repositioning forms a crucial component of Absa CIB’s business strategy to cultivate a future-fit, purpose-led, and human-centric brand that is able to achieve outperformance in the market.

This commitment to its clients will be brought to life through an integrated marketing and communications campaign, led by a well-crafted television commercial that follows the journey of Peter and Abigail.

Directed by Dean Blumberg, an award-winning commercials and film director, the storyline follows an innovative African tech company through its highs and lows — a testament to the trials and triumphs of entrepreneurship and big business in Africa.

"When discussing Absa CIB’s proposition, it was essential to implement a significant shift to differentiate ourselves from competitors. Over time, our clients will experience a more human-centred approach, driven by empathy, in how we design, serve, behave and communicate consistently, across all our markets on the African continent and in our international corridors,” said Motale

“Unlike traditional banking models that may focus largely on transactions, we will prioritise understanding our clients’ perspectives, ambitions, and challenges. This will allow us to co-create solutions that are tailored to their specific needs. This commitment means supporting them through the highs and lows, building deep and trusted partnerships. We are on the journey with them, every step of the way.”