Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingVicinity MediaDMASAWavemakerThe Publicity WorkshopPrimedia BroadcastingBMi ResearchLocation BankKLAAdvertising Media ForumJoe PublicHoward AudioTradewaySauce AdvertisingRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    A decade of honouring Komla Dumor: BBC News Award search begins

    19 Feb 2024
    19 Feb 2024
    The search for this year’s BBC News Komla Dumor Award winner has started.
    Source: © ZNBC This year marks the tenth anniversary the death of the BBC News Komla Dumor
    Source: © ZNBC ZNBC This year marks the tenth anniversary the death of the BBC News Komla Dumor

    This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Dumor, the Ghanaian journalist whose memory the award honours. Dumor died suddenly aged 41 a decade ago.

    Komla joined the BBC African Service in 2007, after more than a decade working as a radio presenter in his native Ghana, and became the lead presenter of the BBC's first daily television programme for Africa.

    “Komla Dumor’s journalism and unforgettable screen presence, his passionate commitment to reporting Africa were a powerful driver of the BBC’s coverage of the continent,” says Liliane Landor, BBC world service director.

    Africa’s journalistic excellence

    “Through his legacy we want to continue to celebrate Africa’s journalistic excellence,” she states.

    “We have been impressed and delighted with the calibre of talent that has shone through, thanks to the award in Komla’s name. We are proud to continue to nurture and enhance the skills of these journalists here at the BBC,” she adds.

    The winner of the BBC News Komla Dumor Award will spend three months working with the BBC news teams in London, across television, radio and online.

    He or she will be allowed to further develop their journalism skills through training, workshops and mentoring with leading BBC journalists.

    The successful candidate will also have the opportunity to travel to a country in Africa to report on a story that they identify and research, and that will become part of the BBC’s content for global audience.

    To apply

    To apply for this prestigious award, you must be currently living and working as a journalist in Africa. You must also have the following skills and experience:

    • Excellent journalism skills, including in digital and social media.
    • Broadcasting experience is preferable.
    • An excellent broadcasting personality, voice and strong presenting skills with the ability to perform at the microphone and in front of the camera with flair.
    • The ability to identify and pitch a strong original African story idea, aligned to the BBC editorial guideline.
    • Wide and up-to-date knowledge and understanding of the African continent, including politics, business, culture, history and sport.
    • Fluency in English as a first or equivalent language.

    Applications close at 23.59 GMT on 15 March 2024.

    For more information about the award, including how to apply, entry criteria, and terms and conditions, click here.

    Previous winners

    • 2023: Paa Kwesi Asare
    • 2022: Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya
    • 2020: Victoria Rubadiri
    • 2019: Solomon Serwanjja
    • 2018: Waihiga Mwaura
    • 2017: Amina Yuguda
    • 2026: Didi Akinyelure
    • 2015: Nancy Kacungira

    2024 judges panel

    • Ehizojie Okharedia, senior news editor, BBC World Service
    • Magnus McGrandle, senior news editor, BBC News Channels
    • Lydia Namubiru, editor-in-chief, The Continent

    Read more: journalism, television, media, radio, BBC, Komla Dumor, broadcast media, journalism award, africa journalism
    NextOptions

    Related

    From this week The State of the Nation is accessible through Bizcommunity
    Bizcommunity links State of the Nation's YouTube content to its platform
    3 hours
    Image supplied. Agency Scope’s Top 10 most admired media agency professions is headed up by Wavemaker's Merissa Himraj and half of the top 10, are women
    Wavemaker's Merissa Himraj tops Agency Scope's Top 10 media professionals rankings
    3 days
    Beeld celebrates 50 years: Rises to the challenge
    Beeld celebrates 50 years: Rises to the challenge
     15 Feb 2024
    Image supplied. The latest in Allan Gray’s catalogue of ads, Everything comes around
    #BehindtheCampaign: Everything Comes Around, Allan Gray’s new commercial
    13 Feb 2024
    Source: © Unesco Today radio celebrates 100 years
    #WorldRadioDay: Celebrating a century of informing, entertaining and educating
     13 Feb 2024
    Nomathamsanqa Rweqana has passed away. Source: SABC.
    Umhlobo Wenene mourns the passing of two radio legends
    8 Feb 2024
    Source: © Techicy Online sports increased readership in December 2023
    DStv Online Sport sees surge in December readership, according to IAB Dashboard
    1 Feb 2024
    Source:
    News24 joins top global publishers as it reaches 100,000 paid subscribers
     1 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz