A decade of honouring Komla Dumor: BBC News Award search begins

The search for this year’s BBC News Komla Dumor Award winner has started.

Source: © ZNBC ZNBC This year marks the tenth anniversary the death of the BBC News Komla Dumor

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Dumor, the Ghanaian journalist whose memory the award honours. Dumor died suddenly aged 41 a decade ago.

Komla joined the BBC African Service in 2007, after more than a decade working as a radio presenter in his native Ghana, and became the lead presenter of the BBC's first daily television programme for Africa.

“Komla Dumor’s journalism and unforgettable screen presence, his passionate commitment to reporting Africa were a powerful driver of the BBC’s coverage of the continent,” says Liliane Landor, BBC world service director.

Africa’s journalistic excellence

“Through his legacy we want to continue to celebrate Africa’s journalistic excellence,” she states.

“We have been impressed and delighted with the calibre of talent that has shone through, thanks to the award in Komla’s name. We are proud to continue to nurture and enhance the skills of these journalists here at the BBC,” she adds.

The winner of the BBC News Komla Dumor Award will spend three months working with the BBC news teams in London, across television, radio and online.

He or she will be allowed to further develop their journalism skills through training, workshops and mentoring with leading BBC journalists.

The successful candidate will also have the opportunity to travel to a country in Africa to report on a story that they identify and research, and that will become part of the BBC’s content for global audience.

To apply

To apply for this prestigious award, you must be currently living and working as a journalist in Africa. You must also have the following skills and experience:

Excellent journalism skills, including in digital and social media.



Broadcasting experience is preferable.



An excellent broadcasting personality, voice and strong presenting skills with the ability to perform at the microphone and in front of the camera with flair.



The ability to identify and pitch a strong original African story idea, aligned to the BBC editorial guideline.



Wide and up-to-date knowledge and understanding of the African continent, including politics, business, culture, history and sport.



Fluency in English as a first or equivalent language.

Applications close at 23.59 GMT on 15 March 2024.

For more information about the award, including how to apply, entry criteria, and terms and conditions, click here.

Previous winners

2023: Paa Kwesi Asare



2022: Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya



2020: Victoria Rubadiri



2019: Solomon Serwanjja



2018: Waihiga Mwaura

2017: Amina Yuguda



2026: Didi Akinyelure

2015: Nancy Kacungira

2024 judges panel