Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

    Primedia hosts exclusive sport and entertainment masterclass with Harvard Professor Anita Elberse

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    22 Mar 2024
    Primedia recently brought together industry leaders and enthusiasts to an enlightening masterclass at Primedia Place in Sandton. The event, which is in partnership with Nedbank, curated under the theme of exploring the convergence of sports and entertainment, was a resounding success, attracting a diverse audience eager to delve into the dynamic world of these captivating industries.
    Primedia hosts exclusive sport and entertainment masterclass with Harvard Professor Anita Elberse

    The masterclass, spearheaded by Primedia Broadcasting CEO, Lindile Xoko, commenced with a warm welcome from the host himself, setting the stage for an immersive exploration into the strategies and insights driving success in the ever-evolving landscape of sports and entertainment. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Primedia Broadcasting aims to lead the industry by leveraging the power and influence of these realms to connect, inspire, and entertain audiences nationwide.

    Guiding the audience through this illuminating journey was none other than Harvard University Professor Anita Elberse, a renowned authority whose expertise and research shed light on the inner workings of sports and entertainment. Participants had the unique opportunity to gain valuable insights and perspectives from Professor Elberse, enriching their understanding of the intricacies involved in navigating these dynamic sectors.

    Primedia Broadcasting's commitment to excellence within the sports industry was underscored throughout the masterclass, as the latest venture at Primedia was unveiled. Positioned under the banner of Primedia Sport, the masterclass served as the inaugural project of this exciting division. Primedia Sport, the latest addition to the Primedia family, is poised to revolutionise the sports content landscape by offering a diverse array of programming, including club rugby, martial arts, mixed martial arts, tennis, golf, community football, and more. With a mission to nurture and inspire communities, Primedia Sport is dedicated to providing audiences with access to compelling sports content that fosters unity and pride.

    In his address, Lindile Xoko expressed a collective dedication to fostering innovation and excellence within the sports division, emphasising the importance of collaborative initiatives such as the masterclass in shaping the future of sports and entertainment. Attendees were encouraged to embrace the boundless possibilities awaiting at the intersection of these two dynamic industries, setting the stage for an inspiring and collaborative journey ahead.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

