    South African luxury hospitality shines: Jonsson Workwear Luxe Travel Awards unveil top winners

    22 Mar 2024
    On the enchanting evening of Tuesday, 19 March 2024, the opulence of South African luxury hospitality took centrestage as the winners of the inaugural Jonsson Workwear Luxe Travel Awards were unveiled.
    Source: Supplied. Siba Mtongana.
    Source: Supplied. Siba Mtongana.

    Amid the splendid ambience of Siba restaurant in Cape Town, 100 luminaries from the world of luxury hospitality congregated to celebrate the pinnacle of excellence in South Africa's hotel industry.

    Distinguished by the charm and grace of renowned South African TV host, Tumi Mogoai, who presided as the master of ceremonies, the event exuded an aura of sophistication, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration among esteemed guests.

    The meticulously chosen winners, selected by a panel of discerning critics and through a popular public digital vote, embody the zenith of luxury hospitality excellence in South Africa. Chad Fourie, chief judge of the Luxe Travel Awards and managing director of The Hospitality Counsel, underscored the importance of these awards in acknowledging the extraordinary hotel experiences that enthral and inspire.

    "Over the past nine months, the Luxe Travel Award judges have traversed South Africa in pursuit of unparalleled hotel experiences. Tonight, we extol these eminent establishments, offering them a well-deserved platform to showcase their world-class offerings," said Chad Fourie.

    The evening's festivities unveiled 20 deserving winners across an eclectic array of categories, ranging from the prestigious Hotel of the Year to the captivating Game Lodge of the Year.

    The recipients of the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Luxe Travel Awards epitomise the zenith of South Africa's luxury hospitality landscape, embodying innovation, service excellence, and unbridled passion.

    Each laureate stands as a testament to the richness and diversity of the country's myriad extraordinary destinations, beckoning both locals and visitors to embark on unforgettable travel odysseys.

    The 2024 Jonsson Workwear Luxe Travel Awards category winners are as follows:

    • Beachfront Hotel of the Year: Pure Sea Boutique Guest Lodge
    • Boutique Hotel of the Year: Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa
    • Business Hotel of the Year: The Houghton Hotel
    • Cabin of the Year: Stay Unique – Luna Cabin
    • Design Hotel of the Year: Cape Grace, A Fairmont Managed Hotel
    • Game Lodge of the Year: Singita Lebombo
    • Golf Hotel of the Year: Steenberg Hotel & Spa
    • Guesthouse of the Year: Monument House
    • Heritage Hotel of the Year: Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel
    • Hotel of the Year: Babylonstoren
    • Nature Reserve Hotel of the Year: Grootbos Garden Lodge
    • New Hotel of the Year: Sterrekopje Farm
    • Private Game Reserve of the Year: Mala Mala Game Reserve
    • Self-Catering Hotel of the Year: The Barn, Yzerfontein
    • Spa of the Year: Leeu Spa by Healing Earth
    • Resort of the Year: Ludus Magnus
    • Train Experience of the Year: Kruger Shalati - The Train on the Bridge
    • Villa of the Year: The Farmhouse, Farmstead at Royal Malewane
    • Wellness Hotel of the Year: Vivari Hotel and Spa by Mantis
    • Wine Estate of the Year: Delaire Graff Estate

    • People’s Choice Award: Tintswalo Atlantic

    For the list of esteemed winners visit the Luxe Awards Instagram page: @luxe.awards

