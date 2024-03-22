Industries

    Hallmark House joins Bon Hotels for elevated Joburg guest experience

    22 Mar 2024
    Steyn Entertainment's acclaimed Hallmark House has joined forces with Bon Hotels to elevate the guest experience at the iconic Johannesburg art hotel. This partnership fuses the property's distinctive artistic flair with Bon's hospitality expertise.
    Source: Supplied. The Marabi Club at Hallmark House.
    Source: Supplied. The Marabi Club at Hallmark House.

    Located in a meticulously restored 1970s heritage building on the doorstep of Maboneng's vibrant district in the heart of Johannesburg, Hallmark House was a former diamond hub.

    Today the hotel has transformed into an immersive and contemporary luxury destination where each of Hallmark’s 46 art-curated rooms offer captivating city vistas.

    “Hallmark House has been a labour of love and dedication for the past five years,” said Dale de Ruig, managing director of Steyn Entertainment.

    “Following international acclaim for our hotel design and signature penthouse suite, as well as numerous culinary and musical accolades for The Marabi Club, the timing is ideal to join forces with Bon Hotels to offer comprehensive hospitality experiences.”

    At the heart of the hotel's allure is The Marabi Club, an electrifying jazz venue channelling Johannesburg's legendary golden era of music.

    “Guests will be swept away by The Marabi's ambience and world-class live acts,” de Ruig added.

    For Guy Stehlik, chief executive officer of Bon Hotels, Hallmark House epitomises the seamless fusion of heritage charm and contemporary sophistication.

    He said: “Our partnership underscores our commitment to creating spaces that embody refined elegance while celebrating local culture and creativity. By combining our comprehensive services, including the 'Bon'ami loyalty programme, with the hotel's unique cultural spirit, we will create elevated and memorable stays for guests seeking unique, authentically Johannesburg experiences."

    Complementing The Marabi Club are other distinctive amenities, including:

    • Artfully designed accommodations: Each of the hotel's 46 modern guest rooms showcases curated art installations that reflect Johannesburg's diverse and vibrant energy, along with breathtaking views of the city skyline.

    • Sky-high celebrations: The Rooftop, renowned for hosting world-class events, boasts panoramic views of Johannesburg. This sought-after venue promises to be the city's premier setting for luxury events, avant-garde performances, and memorable brunch experiences.

    • Thorn coffee shop: Facing the bustling street, Thorn serves as a cozy workspace and meeting spot for locals and travellers alike, fostering a sense of community.

    • Cutters unisex barbershop: Inspired by vintage glamour, Cutters provides an array of grooming services in a chic, retro ambience.

    "Through our collaboration with Hallmark House, we invite guests to immerse themselves in the ongoing narrative of Johannesburg's revitalisation,” said Stehlik. “Whether savouring live jazz, exploring our innovative shared spaces, or tracing the property's rich history, visitors will encounter the essence of the city in a truly unparalleled manner."

    Steyn Entertainment and Bon Hotels extend a warm invitation to discover Johannesburg's historic heart with Hallmark House. Having launched on 4 March, 2024, this partnership redefines hospitality, offering not just accommodation but a destination for those who embrace life passionately and celebrate the spirit of Johannesburg with every stay.

