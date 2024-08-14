Luke Lawrence Barry named executive chef at Mount Nelson

Luke Lawrence Barry has been named the new executive chef at Mount Nelson, a Belmond Hotel, heralding a significant new chapter in its culinary journey.

Luke Lawrence Barry, the new executive chef at Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel. Image supplied

Leveraging a tenured career abroad, Chef Luke returns to South Africa, poised to elevate the hotel's dining experiences.

“I’ve always appreciated and respected what Mount Nelson does and represents,” says Chef Luke. “This majestic property possesses 125 years’ worth of history that I feel I need to uphold, which is a huge responsibility.”

Drawing from extensive experience in fine dining, Chef Luke brings a fresh perspective to Mount Nelson's gastronomic offerings. Having spent the last decade honing his skills in Hong Kong, Chef Luke’s career has seen him opening new restaurants that explore diverse cuisines and innovative culinary experiences.

In his new role, he oversees the medley of existing establishments, and while preserving the unique flavour of each establishment is paramount, sustainability, seasonality, and the celebration of South African cuisine remain cornerstones of Chef Luke’s philosophy.

Chef’s Table

Central to his culinary vision lies the iconic Chef’s Table, a revered institution at The Nellie. Here, an intimate and unrehearsed dining experience unfolds in a hidden space where the executive chef and his culinary team showcase the artistry of the kitchen, preparing dishes that highlight the Cape’s bounty.

Another way Chef Luke is effecting elevated change through collaboration is with the introduction of ‘four-hands’ dinners at Chef’s Table — a personal invitation to connect with his ethos of community and connection.

Showcasing the next generation of talent from Mount Nelson and the wider industry, each bi-monthly ‘four-hands’ event promises a bespoke journey, giving guests a front-row seat to a truly curated epicurean occasion.

The inaugural ‘four-hands’ dinner will be hosted on 24 August in honour of National Women’s Month in South Africa, featuring Chef Mmabatho Molefe - a female chef on the rise who is bolstering the art of African cuisine — alongside female winemaker, Kiara Scott, and renowned producers, showcasing their contributions to the local culinary landscape.

The Fountain restaurant

Adding to the exciting list of gastronomic updates, Chef Luke is set to spearhead a delectable new dining destination: The Fountain restaurant. Opening later this year, The Fountain restaurant will introduce a casual Mediterranean dining experience on the hotel's sprawling lawn. Expect live preparation of Neapolitan pizzas and fresh antipasti with a cocktail in hand while catching the magic of the golden hour at The Nellie’s newest alfresco hot spot.