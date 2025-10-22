Trending
Spur’s 58th birthday: A celebration of joy for thousands of South African children
“Spur turns 58 this October,” says Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer of Spur Corp. “For years, we’ve celebrated by connecting with the communities we serve, with each restaurant hosting birthday parties for underprivileged children and seniors. This year, we want to make an even bigger impact. Many people don’t get to celebrate their birthdays, and we want to change that.”
Henda adds, “At Spur, birthdays aren’t just dates on a calendar, they’re moments to spark joy and create unforgettable memories. For 58 years, Spur has been the heartbeat of celebration for many families, where every birthday is honoured with a special song, bright sparklers, and heartfelt cheer. We serve more than just a meal, but a shared experience that lights up lives. As Spur turns 58, we renew our promise to keep the joy alive, making every birthday a bright, joyful occasion for all."
The initiative is in line with the Spur Corporation’s purpose of Leading for the Greater Good through various initiatives, such as The Full Tummy Fund.
This bold drive aims to ignite joy in the lives of children across South Africa, making Spur’s birthday a day where the whole nation comes together to celebrate life and the power of community.
