    Spur’s 58th birthday: A celebration of joy for thousands of South African children

    On 22 October 2025, South Africa will celebrate not just the 58th birthday of Spur, but a remarkable and heartwarming national movement dedicated to spreading joy far and wide. For nearly six decades, Spur has been synonymous with birthday celebrations, and this year, the beloved brand is shifting the spotlight away from itself to the children of South Africa, many of whom are yet to experience the joy of a birthday celebration. Spur will throw 320 birthday parties across the country, giving over 10,000 children the chance to celebrate their special day in true Spur fashion, complete with treats, sparklers, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime. From Cape Town to Limpopo, each Spur restaurant will open its doors in partnership with local charities, creches and homes for seniors to create this unprecedented birthday bash.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    22 Oct 2025
    22 Oct 2025
    “Spur turns 58 this October,” says Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer of Spur Corp. “For years, we’ve celebrated by connecting with the communities we serve, with each restaurant hosting birthday parties for underprivileged children and seniors. This year, we want to make an even bigger impact. Many people don’t get to celebrate their birthdays, and we want to change that.”

    Henda adds, “At Spur, birthdays aren’t just dates on a calendar, they’re moments to spark joy and create unforgettable memories. For 58 years, Spur has been the heartbeat of celebration for many families, where every birthday is honoured with a special song, bright sparklers, and heartfelt cheer. We serve more than just a meal, but a shared experience that lights up lives. As Spur turns 58, we renew our promise to keep the joy alive, making every birthday a bright, joyful occasion for all."

    The initiative is in line with the Spur Corporation’s purpose of Leading for the Greater Good through various initiatives, such as The Full Tummy Fund.

    This bold drive aims to ignite joy in the lives of children across South Africa, making Spur’s birthday a day where the whole nation comes together to celebrate life and the power of community.

