Gerety 2025 Grand Jury insights with Bizcommunity: Creativity is the golden thread

The panel, moderated by Danette Breitenbach, managing editor of Bizcommunity, comprises Waithera Kabiru - Africa digital hub lead, Diageo Africa Kenya, Nwakaego Boyo - founder and executive producer and CEO Temple Productions Nigeria, and Vuyo Henda - chief marketing officer, Spur Corp South Africa.

The panel identified that a key insight and simple idea executed well with purpose and great storytelling will always rise to the top.

They agreed that there is a renewed emphasis on women’s issues, such as menstruation, but in a hard-hitting manner.

They also believe this was something they are seeing on the continent and that they themselves will push going forward.

Grand Prix winners

The discussion centred around the Grand Prix winners.

The Entertainment Cut Grand Prix winner for Online video, The Final Copy of Ilon Specht

from client L'Oréal Paris and agency McCann Paris won the hearts of the jury members for its beautiful storytelling.

The panel felt it demonstrated how good creative can stand the test of time, as this one line, Because I’m worth it, from 1973, still resonates with women all across the world as much as it did when it first came out.

The three jurors agreed that the piece is also an example of great filmmaking.

The Grand Prix for Craft Cut - Art Direction was another favourite.

From Bodyform/Librese by AMVBBDO agency, Never Just A Period was described by the panel as a powerful piece of work that does not shy away from addressing a subject that has been hidden and is even taboo in some societies.

The panel pointed out that while the work had purpose, it also led to an uplift in sales, showcasing how great creativity harnesses business effectiveness.

The Grand Prix in Craft Cut – Editing went to client Netflix’s Senna’s Cut from agency Monks Buenos Aires.

Here, the panel praise the idea and the craft of the entry.

The final Grand Prix discussed was Penny’s Price Packs from Serviceplan Germany for Product & Packaging Design.

While the emphasis was still on product and price, the panel found the work still stood out for the brand. Again, an example of a simple but effective idea.

Overall, the three jurors agree that great creativity is the golden thread through all the work, and that is why the work resonates.

About the Gerety Awards

Named for Frances Gerety, the copywriter who in 1948 coined the slogan A diamond is forever, the Gerety Awards brings together a jury comprised of top women creatives from around the world to select the best in advertising from a powerful female perspective.

