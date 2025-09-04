South Africa
Women's Month
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuCEM Africa SummitProvantageDaily MaverickBrave GroupLevergyPrimedia BroadcastingMDNTVOFM RadioUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementClockworkAfriGISHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaSaving Grace EducationMatte BLKEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

The Future Is Female and She’s Gaming It

Dentsu X’s Azmina Khan hosts a powerful new episode of the X-rated conversations titled “The Future Is Female and She’s Gaming It”, spotlighting Carly Nel, general manager at Mettlestate, one of Africa’s leading E-Sports and Gaming platforms.
Issued by Dentsu
4 Sep 2025
4 Sep 2025
The Future Is Female and She&#x2019;s Gaming It

In a candid and compelling conversation, Carly shares her unconventional journey from high school English teacher to E-Sports powerhouse, revealing how she’s helping reshape the gaming landscape in Africa. The episode dives deep into the intersection of gender, leadership, and innovation in gaming offering fresh insights for marketers, brand strategists, and business leaders alike.

Key themes include:

  • Breaking bias: How Carly is challenging gender stereotypes in gaming and business.
  • Grassroots innovation: The rise of varsity and township E-Sports in Africa.
  • Mobile-first futures: Why mobile gaming is Africa’s next tech frontier.
  • Authentic brand partnerships: What makes influencer collaborations truly resonate.
  • Gaming for good: The impact of Mettlestate’s Gamers Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the future of digital culture, brand engagement, and inclusive innovation. It’s not just about gaming it’s about rewriting the rules of leadership, representation, and impact - Listen now

Share this article
NextOptions
Dentsu
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz