Dentsu X’s Azmina Khan hosts a powerful new episode of the X-rated conversations titled “The Future Is Female and She’s Gaming It”, spotlighting Carly Nel, general manager at Mettlestate, one of Africa’s leading E-Sports and Gaming platforms.

In a candid and compelling conversation, Carly shares her unconventional journey from high school English teacher to E-Sports powerhouse, revealing how she’s helping reshape the gaming landscape in Africa. The episode dives deep into the intersection of gender, leadership, and innovation in gaming offering fresh insights for marketers, brand strategists, and business leaders alike.

Key themes include:

Grassroots innovation: The rise of varsity and township E-Sports in Africa.



Mobile-first futures: Why mobile gaming is Africa's next tech frontier.



Authentic brand partnerships: What makes influencer collaborations truly resonate.



What makes influencer collaborations truly resonate. Gaming for good: The impact of Mettlestate’s Gamers Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the future of digital culture, brand engagement, and inclusive innovation. It’s not just about gaming it’s about rewriting the rules of leadership, representation, and impact - Listen now



