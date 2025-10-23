Trending
How Cape Town is converting a major road into a hillclimb track
Safety first
Safety measures have been central to the planning of the race. The event will install 3.5kms of FIA-approved barriers along the course, originally used in the 2023 Cape Town E-Prix.
Over 13kms of fencing will secure spectator areas and the broader race venue. All infrastructure meets Motorsport South Africa (MSA) and FIA safety standards.
An independent environmental management agency has developed a Fire Risk Management Plan, while on-site engineers will monitor noise levels to ensure compliance with mitigation procedures.
City coordination and community engagement
The City of Cape Town is actively supporting the event, with contributions from the Events Office, Traffic Services, Disaster Management, Fire Services, and the South African Police Service.
Residents and businesses have been engaged through a comprehensive public communication plan to minimise disruption from traffic changes and access restrictions.
Traffic management
Philip Kgosana Drive will be partially or fully closed according to the following schedule:
- 19–22 October (7pm–5am): Outbound lane closure
- 23–26 October: Outbound and inbound lane closures
- 27 October: Outbound lane closure
- 28–30 October (7pm–5am): Outbound lane closure
About the event
The Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb is designed to combine motorsport excitement with community engagement, providing a safe environment for both drivers and spectators.
The event marks a major milestone for Cape Town’s motorsport calendar and demonstrates the city’s ability to transform urban infrastructure temporarily for large-scale events.