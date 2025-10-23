South Africa
Automotive Motorsport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AutoTraderOptimize AgencyDunlop Tyres SAKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    How Cape Town is converting a major road into a hillclimb track

    Cape Town is preparing to host its inaugural Speed Classic hillclimb race on 25–26 October by temporarily converting one of the city’s main commuter routes, Philip Kgosana Drive, into a fully equipped racetrack. The event will accommodate 150 cars and thousands of spectators over two days.
    23 Oct 2025
    23 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Safety first

    Safety measures have been central to the planning of the race. The event will install 3.5kms of FIA-approved barriers along the course, originally used in the 2023 Cape Town E-Prix.

    Over 13kms of fencing will secure spectator areas and the broader race venue. All infrastructure meets Motorsport South Africa (MSA) and FIA safety standards.

    An independent environmental management agency has developed a Fire Risk Management Plan, while on-site engineers will monitor noise levels to ensure compliance with mitigation procedures.

    City coordination and community engagement

    The City of Cape Town is actively supporting the event, with contributions from the Events Office, Traffic Services, Disaster Management, Fire Services, and the South African Police Service.

    Residents and businesses have been engaged through a comprehensive public communication plan to minimise disruption from traffic changes and access restrictions.

    Traffic management

    Philip Kgosana Drive will be partially or fully closed according to the following schedule:

    • 19–22 October (7pm–5am): Outbound lane closure
    • 23–26 October: Outbound and inbound lane closures
    • 27 October: Outbound lane closure
    • 28–30 October (7pm–5am): Outbound lane closure

    About the event

    The Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb is designed to combine motorsport excitement with community engagement, providing a safe environment for both drivers and spectators.

    The event marks a major milestone for Cape Town’s motorsport calendar and demonstrates the city’s ability to transform urban infrastructure temporarily for large-scale events.

    Read more: road closures, Cape Town
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz