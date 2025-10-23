How Cape Town is converting a major road into a hillclimb track

Cape Town is preparing to host its inaugural Speed Classic hillclimb race on 25–26 October by temporarily converting one of the city’s main commuter routes, Philip Kgosana Drive, into a fully equipped racetrack. The event will accommodate 150 cars and thousands of spectators over two days.

Safety first

Safety measures have been central to the planning of the race. The event will install 3.5kms of FIA-approved barriers along the course, originally used in the 2023 Cape Town E-Prix.

Over 13kms of fencing will secure spectator areas and the broader race venue. All infrastructure meets Motorsport South Africa (MSA) and FIA safety standards.

An independent environmental management agency has developed a Fire Risk Management Plan, while on-site engineers will monitor noise levels to ensure compliance with mitigation procedures.

City coordination and community engagement

The City of Cape Town is actively supporting the event, with contributions from the Events Office, Traffic Services, Disaster Management, Fire Services, and the South African Police Service.

Residents and businesses have been engaged through a comprehensive public communication plan to minimise disruption from traffic changes and access restrictions.

Traffic management

Philip Kgosana Drive will be partially or fully closed according to the following schedule:

19–22 October (7pm–5am): Outbound lane closure

23–26 October: Outbound and inbound lane closures

27 October: Outbound lane closure

28–30 October (7pm–5am): Outbound lane closure

About the event

The Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb is designed to combine motorsport excitement with community engagement, providing a safe environment for both drivers and spectators.

The event marks a major milestone for Cape Town’s motorsport calendar and demonstrates the city’s ability to transform urban infrastructure temporarily for large-scale events.