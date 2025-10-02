South Africa
Energy & Mining Section
    #AEW2025 Awards: Meet all the winners

    The winners of the 2025 African Energy Week Awards were announced at a ceremony held in Cape Town. The awards celebrate the pioneers who are driving Africa's energy to the next frontier, acknowledging their excellence across the African energy sector.
    2 Oct 2025
    2 Oct 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Here are all the winners

    Mohammed S Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award: François Perrodo

    François Perrodo was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to positioning Perenco as one of Africa’s most influential energy companies.

    Under his leadership, Perenco has become synonymous with frontier exploration, responsible production and gas-led development across Central and West Africa.

    Mohammed S Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award: Adriano Mongini

    Adriano Mongini was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for leading Azule Energy through a series of impactful oil and gas projects.

    From day one, he focused on building Azule not just as Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer, but as a company that invests in training, local content and national development.

    Lifetime Achievement Award: Katrina Fisher

    Katrina Fisher was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions towards Africa’s energy sector.

    She has led ExxonMobil Angola through an ambitious exploration and production drive, while her dedication to STEM has created significant opportunities for young people and women in the energy sector.

    Lifetime Achievement Award: Sebastião Gaspar Martins

    Sebastião Gaspar Martins secured the Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to transforming Angola’s national oil company Sonangol into a competitive operator.

    His leadership has not only enabled the company to transition into a major player but has also helped shape Angola into one of the continent’s largest producers.

    Lifetime Achievement Award: Haitham Al Ghais

    Haitham Al Ghais won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to Africa.

    Al Ghais has consistently put Africa at the forefront of global discussions on finance, just transition and sustainable development.

    Lifetime Achievement Award: Jubril Adewale Tinubu

    Jubril Adewale “Wale” Tinubu was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to building Oando into one of Africa’s leading energy companies.

    He has carried the company through periods of uncertainty and transformation, growing it into a multinational enterprise that represents African resilience and ambition.

    ESG Leader of the Year: ExxonMobil

    Recognised for STEM Africa, equipping 3,000+ students and educators with industry-ready skills, aligning social impact with long-term workforce development across Nigeria, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique.

    Service Provider of the Year: Technip Energies

    Awarded for engineering excellence delivering complex LNG, hydrogen and decarbonization projects - from GTA to Rovuma - while maximising safety, quality and local value creation.

    Local Content Champion of the Year: Levene Energies

    Awarded for scaling African-led projects anchored in local suppliers, talent pipelines and mentorship, building durable industrial capacity across West Africa.

    International Local Content Champion of the Year: Woodside Energy

    Awarded for its commitment to capacity building, skills transfer and local empowerment across the countries it operates.

    Reformer of the Year: Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

    Awarded for operationalising the Petroleum Industry Act, modernising licensing and flexible PSCs — unlocking billions in FIDs, infrastructure progress and transparent, investor-friendly processes.

    Exploration and Production Leader of the Year: Azule Energy

    Recognised for Agogo FPSO start-up and Angola’s first dedicated gas discovery, boosting production and de-risking Lower Congo Basin potential.

    Deal of the Year: Vitol

    Celebrated for strategic stakes in Baleine and Congo LNG, enhancing low-carbon upstream exposure and strengthening West and Central African gas positions.

    CSR Project of the Year: ConocoPhillips

    Honoured for two decades of Bioko Island Malaria Elimination Project support — dramatically reducing malaria, strengthening health systems and delivering evidence-based community impact in Equatorial Guinea.

    Gas Monetisation Strategy: Greater Tortue Ameyim Development

    Celebrated for first gas and reaching its commercial operation date for the FLNG vessel in 2025, inaugurating MSGBC LNG exports and a scalable cross-border monetisation framework.

    Read more: energy, Cape Town, STeM, ExxonMobil, Oando, Sonangol, Vitol, African energy, Azule Energy, African Energy Week, African Energy Week 2025
    Let's do Biz