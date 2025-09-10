Cape Town launches new drive-thru vehicle licence renewal facility

The City of Cape Town has unveiled its first-ever vehicle licence renewal drive-through facility, giving motorists a faster and more convenient way to renew their licence discs.

Located in Brackenfell at the corner of Reservoir and Kruispad Roads, the facility allows residents to complete their renewals without leaving their vehicles, with an average processing time of just five minutes.

The drive-through is designed to streamline renewals and reduce queues, operating Mondays to Fridays from 11am to 7.30pm and Saturdays from 11am to 2.30pm.

The city, acting as agents for the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), is exploring extended weekday hours, which will be communicated to the public once finalised.

To ensure efficiency, the Brackenfell facility is cashless, accepting debit and credit card payments. Motorists who have received renewal notices via SMS need only present the message to complete the process.

“This innovation makes life easier for residents,” said councillor Siseko Mbandezi, mayoral committee member for finance. “Residents can now drive up, pay, receive their disc, and be on their way in minutes, a first for Cape Town.”

The city plans to expand the drive-through model to other locations over the coming months, while continuing to invest in innovations that improve customer experience.

This follows the successful launch of the City’s online booking system, which allows residents to schedule appointments for municipal services such as motor vehicle licensing, account payments, and general enquiries.

The drive-through facility is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to transform customer service, offering time-saving solutions and modernising access to essential services.

Residents are encouraged to make use of the Brackenfell drive-through and experience the convenience of renewing their licence discs without leaving their cars.