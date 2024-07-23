Tourism & Travel Tourism
    Register for Sho't Left Travel Week 2024

    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    South Africa's domestic tourism industry is preparing for a significant boost with the upcoming Sho't Left Travel Week. This week-long sales event, taking place from 2 to 8 September 2024, aims to connect local travel businesses directly with South African travellers. The initiative presents a valuable opportunity for tourism providers to showcase their offerings and a variety of travel deals, encouraging residents to explore their home country.
    Source: South African Tourism
    Source: South African Tourism

    The initiative presents a valuable opportunity for tourism providers to showcase their offerings and a variety of travel deals, encouraging residents to explore their home country.

    Why participate?

    Sho't Left Travel Week is a key event in the South African tourism calendar, drawing local travel enthusiasts seeking great experiences and discounts of up to 50%. Participating businesses can benefit from:

    Enhanced visibility: Access to Sho't Left’s online platform, reaching a wider audience of local travellers.
    Marketing resources: Strategic tools and marketing support to boost your business’s appeal.
    Partnership support: Access to valuable insights and resources, including recent webinars attended by over 500 tourism professionals.

    Sho't Left Travel Week relaunched: Boosting domestic tourism in South Africa
    Sho't Left Travel Week relaunched: Boosting domestic tourism in South Africa

      4 Jun 2024

    Who can register?

    Tourism businesses across various sectors, including accommodations, airlines, car rentals, attractions, and more, are encouraged to register. This is a prime opportunity to highlight your offerings and attract new customers.

    How to register

    1. Login/Register: Create a profile at Sho't Left Partner Platform.
    2. Create your profile: Set up your channel or product page.
    3. Utilise the toolkit: Download and use the Travel Week Toolkit for campaign promotion.
    4. Add your deals: Include high-quality images, location details, prices, discounts, and validity dates.

    Sho't Left Travel Week: A chance to boost South Africa's domestic tourism
    Sho't Left Travel Week: A chance to boost South Africa's domestic tourism

      6 Jun 2023

    To maximise impact, ensure your deals are visually appealing and cater to diverse traveller preferences. Promotions should be flexible, allowing South Africans to book now and travel later.

    Bookings will be available at www.shotleft.co.za.

    South African Tourism, South Africa Tourism, travel industry, Sho't Left, travel deals, tourism business, tourism and travel
