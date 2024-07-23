FlySafair increases capacity ahead of summer season

FlySafair will boost its capacity for the upcoming summer season by adding two Boeing 737-800 NGs to its fleet. These new aircraft are expected to increase the airline’s schedule by 12 to 14 flights per day. "There’s no better time to prepare for the silly season than now," says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer of FlySafair. "And our passengers feel the same way with bookings over December already rising."

The introduction of the aircraft is intended to meet the demand for flights over the summer season. "We perceive current market pricing to be irrationally high meaning the peak periods need more capacity". The airline has not confirmed the routes of the Boeings, other than they are likely to add capacity to South Africa’s Golden Triangle: Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

The South African aviation market is highly competitive, with five airlines operating domestically. FlySafair says they aim to offer a basic flight solution off the back of an efficient operating model to keep air travel affordable, ensuring that more South Africans can connect with loved ones and explore the country without breaking the bank.

While South African air travel has not completely recovered following the Covid-19 pandemic, there are signs of continued positive growth. Iata’s April 2024 report notes that 2023’s passenger levels for South Africa were at 90% of 2019 and SA Tourism’s Domestic Tourism Report found that the number of domestic trips totalled 37.9 million. This is up from 34 million in 2022.

Increased accessibility

“Air travel will always be something of a luxury for many South Africans, but with the rise of the low-cost model, it is becoming more accessible,” says Gordon. “December is when we see huge numbers of people travelling to see families or just to take a break from working all year. FlySafair’s mission is to provide our customers with low-fare, hassle-free and on-time air travel – something we will continue to do throughout the busy summer season.”

The first aircraft will arrive at the end of July and is expected to be added to the airline’s schedule in September. The second will arrive in October and will be brought into service in November. Each aircraft will add 189 seats per flight to FlySafair’s capacity and bring its total fleet number to 36 aircraft.