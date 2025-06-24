CBS Group joins HLB International

We are proud to announce that from 1 July 2025, CBS Group formally joins the eighth largest global network of independent advisory and accounting firms. Together we make it happen.

CBS Group, a South African audit, tax and advisory firm, has joined HLB, the world’s eighth largest network of independent accounting and advisory firms. As of 1 July, the firm will operate as HLB CBS Group (South Africa). This strategic move strengthens CBS’s position in the industry by connecting it to HLB’s international network of over 51,948 professionals in 155 countries. The alliance expands CBS’s service offering and international reach while maintaining its strong local expertise.

“This is a transformative step for CBS and our clients. Joining the HLB network means we can offer world-class services backed by international expertise, without losing the personalised and entrepreneurial approach that defines us. It’s a powerful synergy – local knowledge meets global excellence.” – Henico Schalekamp, Group chief executive officer of CBS Group

Three CBS offices in South Africa will rebrand as HLB CBS Group (South Africa), continuing to deliver tailored financial solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Why it matters

This association reflects a growing trend in audit and advisory: global integration and cross-border capability. As regulations evolve and service demands rise, it helps firms stay agile, scalable, and competitive.

Coco Liu, HLB International’s chief growth officer, welcomed CBS Group, stating: “At HLB, we value entrepreneurial spirit, a client-first approach, and deep local expertise. HLB CBS Group embodies these values, and their addition enriches our global network. We are excited about the tremendous opportunities our collaboration will bring to clients and stakeholders in South Africa and beyond.”

This association provides clients with:

Expanded international reach through HLB’s international network



Enhanced service offerings backed by global best practices



Deeper industry insights and benchmarking through cross-border collaboration



Continued personal relationships with trusted CBS professionals

What’s next

Stakeholders, clients and partners are encouraged to visit www.hlb-cbsgroup.com or www.hlb.global and stay tuned over the coming months as new services, opportunities and partnerships unfold under the HLB CBS Group (South Africa) banner.

Contact Henico Schalekamp, Group chief executive officer, CBS: moc.puorgsbc-blh@olleh | +27 (0) 84 506 2640.



