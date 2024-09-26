Subscribe & Follow
Irvine Partners and Measurebyte launch expert-guided communications maturity scorecard
“We've seen clients boost their lead generation capabilities fourfold and increase revenue by up to 47% after implementing improvements identified through our Maturity Scorecard,” says Neil Pursey, CEO and co-founder of Measurebyte. “This partnership with Irvine Partners extends that capability into communications and will help more businesses unlock their full marketing potential.”
By partnering with Irvine Partners, Measurebyte has extended its renowned Maturity Scorecard to specifically address the unique challenges and opportunities within the communications industry. The scorecard provides a detailed evaluation of an organisation's communications effectiveness across four critical pillars: insights, strategy, creative, and media.
How the scorecard benefits businesses
The Communications Maturity Scorecard offers several advantages:
Data-driven insights: It ensures that marketing strategies are grounded in robust data, enabling informed decision-making
Strategic alignment: It guarantees that communications efforts are closely aligned with overall business objectives
Creative excellence: It helps organisations to create compelling content that resonates with their target audience
Optimised media spend: It ensures that marketing resources are allocated effectively to maximise ROI.
Irvine Partners' contribution
Irvine Partners' deep expertise in creative communications has been instrumental in tailoring the scorecard to meet the needs of businesses across multiple industry sectors.
“Unfortunately many marketing teams may not understand exactly what their communication needs are,” says Irvine Partners CEO Rachel Irvine “This benchmarking and measurement offering provides our clients the opportunity to assess and understand their needs and for us to better meet those needs.”
The assessment process
The assessment process involves a collaborative effort between Irvine Partners and Measurebyte consultants. By evaluating various aspects of a company's communications practices, the scorecard provides a comprehensive assessment, grading effectiveness. This allows businesses to quickly identify areas for improvement and prioritise their efforts accordingly.
Testimonials
Leading businesses such as Visa, Showmax, and Morningstar Credit have already benefited from the insights provided by the Communications Maturity Scorecard.
"The MaturityScore session was invaluable. In just one hour, we gained insights that would have taken weeks to uncover on our own,” says Rinchen Olthang, global brand and marketing at Morningstar Credit. “The clear prioritisation of initiatives has allowed us to focus our efforts and resources where they'll have the most impact."
