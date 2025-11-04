South Africa
    South African hoteliers: Your reality matters

    The South African hotel industry is a crucial part of the economy facing significant challenges from strained infrastructure, changing labour dynamics, and technological shifts.
    Issued by Irvine Partners
    4 Nov 2025
    Solutions to these systemic issues require real-world insights. HAMAC, a specialised hotel asset management company, believes the path to real solutions begins with real data. To this end, HAMAC is conducting a national survey to gather the hard facts, quantify the operational pressures, and expose the unseen financial costs impacting the hotel industry across the country.

    The survey's goal is to quantify the true operational and financial pressures, including the hidden costs impacting industry decision-makers.

    Hoteliers (GMs, CEO, operations), we need your unique experience to build a report that truly reflects the reality on the ground. Invest just five minutes to empower industry-wide decision-making.

    Share your insight and help us drive change: https://www.cognitoforms.com/NowMedia1/HAMACSouthAfricanHoteliersReport2025.

    Privacy matters: We guarantee that all individual responses and proprietary data will be handled with strict confidentiality and will not be individually identifiable in the final report.

