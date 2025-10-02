South Africa
Marketing & Media CRM, CX, UX
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Jacaranda FMIgnition GroupMoonsportKena OutdoorAfdaRocket Creative Design & DisplayIrvine PartnersBrave GroupMann MadeOverall Events & CommunicationeatbigfishDentsuIMC ConferenceOffernetG&G AdvocacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    1st for Women wins Best in Service at the Ask Africa Orange Index Awards

    1st for Women is thrilled to announce it has been named the top performer in the Short-Term Insurance (STI) industry at the prestigious Ask Africa Orange Index® Awards. The award recognises 1st for Women for achieving the highest service satisfaction scores among its peers and solidifies the brand’s position as a leader in customer experience in South Africa.
    Issued by Irvine Partners
    2 Oct 2025
    2 Oct 2025
    1st for Women wins Best in Service at the Ask Africa Orange Index Awards

    “Being named the best in service is more than just an accolade, it's a powerful validation of our long-standing commitment to putting women first,” said Alex Terblanche, CEO of Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH) Short-Term Insurance. “This award confirms that when you design a business around deep empathy and a genuine understanding of your customers, you create an experience that truly stands out. Our success is built on the trust and loyalty of thousands of women and for us, the message is simple: “We’re 1st for putting you first.”

    The Ask Africa Orange Index® is the longest-running and most comprehensive consumer experience benchmark in South Africa, celebrating service excellence since 2001.

    1st for Women wins Best in Service at the Ask Africa Orange Index Awards

    1st for Women’s customer focus ties into its mission to support and empower women. Its new report, Her and Now: Insights into the Women of South Africa 2025, launched during Women’s Month, shows women live in a 'duality of strength and exhaustion' – resilient yet stretched thin. What many lack is space for softness and self-care. “This report validates our strategy and guides future actions to support women’s safety, financial security, and emotional well-being,” says Seugnette van Wyngaard, spokesperson for 1st for Women Insurance. “Our success lies in our ability to not only meet but exceed customer expectations at every touchpoint.”

    Another cornerstone of the brand’s mission is the 1st for Women Foundation, set up in 2005 to fight gender-based violence. With customer support, it has raised over R100m towards ending women abuse.

    “This award proves that by prioritising the voices of our clients, we are able to continuously improve our service and deliver on our promises. We share this award with our exceptional team and thank the thousands of women who choose us each year,” concludes Terblanche.

    Read more: 1st for Women, Ask Africa, Telesure Investment Holdings, Ask Africa Orange Index
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Irvine Partners
    Irvine Partners is a Creative Communications Agency with offices in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos, Accra and Stuttgart.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Junior CRM & Email CopywriterJohannesburgEmailClub22 Sep
    Senior Digital DesignerJohannesburgBlack Snow Agency28 Aug
    More jobs
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz