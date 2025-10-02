1st for Women wins Best in Service at the Ask Africa Orange Index Awards

1st for Women is thrilled to announce it has been named the top performer in the Short-Term Insurance (STI) industry at the prestigious Ask Africa Orange Index® Awards. The award recognises 1st for Women for achieving the highest service satisfaction scores among its peers and solidifies the brand’s position as a leader in customer experience in South Africa.

“Being named the best in service is more than just an accolade, it's a powerful validation of our long-standing commitment to putting women first,” said Alex Terblanche, CEO of Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH) Short-Term Insurance. “This award confirms that when you design a business around deep empathy and a genuine understanding of your customers, you create an experience that truly stands out. Our success is built on the trust and loyalty of thousands of women and for us, the message is simple: “We’re 1st for putting you first.”

The Ask Africa Orange Index® is the longest-running and most comprehensive consumer experience benchmark in South Africa, celebrating service excellence since 2001.

1st for Women’s customer focus ties into its mission to support and empower women. Its new report, Her and Now: Insights into the Women of South Africa 2025, launched during Women’s Month, shows women live in a 'duality of strength and exhaustion' – resilient yet stretched thin. What many lack is space for softness and self-care. “This report validates our strategy and guides future actions to support women’s safety, financial security, and emotional well-being,” says Seugnette van Wyngaard, spokesperson for 1st for Women Insurance. “Our success lies in our ability to not only meet but exceed customer expectations at every touchpoint.”

Another cornerstone of the brand’s mission is the 1st for Women Foundation, set up in 2005 to fight gender-based violence. With customer support, it has raised over R100m towards ending women abuse.

“This award proves that by prioritising the voices of our clients, we are able to continuously improve our service and deliver on our promises. We share this award with our exceptional team and thank the thousands of women who choose us each year,” concludes Terblanche.



