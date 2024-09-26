Lions Cricket and Primedia join forces in new exclusive 3-year media partnership

Lions Cricket and Primedia have forged a vibrant alliance, an exclusive three-year media partnership that promises to elevate the spirit of “The Pride of Jozi.” This collaboration, unveiled on 25 September 2024, unites one of South Africa's foremost cricket franchises with a leading media powerhouse, encompassing Primedia’s renowned radio stations 947, 702, and Primedia Out-of-Home.

As the sun rises on a new cricketing season, anticipation builds for the opening match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge against the Titans, set to take place on 27 September at the DP World Wanderers Stadium. The Lions Cricket family extends a heartfelt invitation to the people of Johannesburg to rally together, filling the stands with passionate support for their beloved team.

Through Primedia’s extensive media platforms, fans will experience an enriched connection with their teams. This partnership promises to deliver a tapestry of coverage across radio, outdoor, and digital realms, offering unique opportunities for interaction with players, special events, and exclusive glimpses behind the scenes.

Tobie Badenhorst, vice-president of Primedia Sport, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “We are incredibly proud to be associated with Lions Cricket, a professional outfit that embodies the spirit and resilience of Johannesburg. Their achievements from last season are nothing short of inspiring, and we look forward to being part of their continued success. Through this partnership, we aim to showcase the best of Johannesburg’s cricketing talent, from the senior teams to the incredible work being done in the development, and cricket for the deaf and blind programmes. At Primedia, we are committed to providing platforms that celebrate excellence and engage communities, and we’re thrilled to contribute to Lions Cricket's journey."

Jono Leaf-Wright, CEO of Lions Cricket, echoed this sentiment, noting: “This partnership with Primedia is a significant milestone for Lions Cricket. It allows us to connect with our fans in more meaningful ways while celebrating the diverse teams and talent we have across all levels of the game. From our senior men’s and women’s sides to our youth, and cricket for the deaf and blind teams, we are ‘The Pride of Jozi,’ and we are committed to excellence both on and off the field. With Primedia as our partner, we are confident that we will continue to grow our presence in Johannesburg and beyond, bringing our supporters even closer to the action."

Bongumusa Makhathini, CEO of Primedia Out-of-Home, shared his vision for the partnership, saying: “This partnership offers a unique opportunity for Primedia Out-of-Home to leverage our outdoor media solutions to showcase the Lions’ incredible journey across Johannesburg. By strategically placing impactful outdoor campaigns, we will ensure that the pride and passion of Lions Cricket is felt throughout the city, inspiring more fans to fill the stands and engage with their team.”

Hennie Myburgh, station manager of 947, added: “At 947, we are all about celebrating the vibrant culture and spirit of Johannesburg, and there is no better way to do that than through our partnership with Lions Cricket. We look forward to bringing our listeners closer to ‘The Pride of Jozi', offering them thrilling cricket moments, behind-the-scenes content, and opportunities to win exciting match-day experiences. We can’t wait to rally the city behind their team as they embark on another successful season."

As the partnership unfolds, fans can expect a wealth of initiatives, including live match updates, player interviews, and interactive experiences that will deepen their connection to the game. The call to action is clear: let us come together to fill Wanderers Stadium and show the Titans the true meaning of being 'The Pride of Jozi'. Tickets are available at www.ticketpros.co.za, and for further insights into Lions Cricket, visit https://lionscricket.co.za.

Together, let us celebrate the passion of cricket and the spirit of Johannesburg in this exciting new chapter.



