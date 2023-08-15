Afda students and alumni triumph at SASC Visible Spectrum Awards

Afda is proud to announce that Afda students and alumni won 10 SASC Visual Spectrum Awards and 25 gold, silver and bronze certificates.

Afda is proud to announce that Afda students and alumni won 10 SASC Visual Spectrum Awards and 25 gold, silver and bronze certificates in all the different categories at the SASC Visible Spectrum Awards 2024 held recently. This is quite simply an astonishing achievement!!!

The 2024 SASC Visible Spectrum Awards – VSA are dedicated to the vision of the founder members of the SASC and to the current South African cinematographers who are carving a name for themselves both locally and abroad.

These awards celebrate and acknowledge the very best work produced by South African Cinematographers. This is an opportunity for cinematographers to show off their craft, innovation and personalised styles, and to see how these rates with their peers. A chance to promote talent with the decision-makers of the South African film and television industry.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Cinematographer in Short Film Award category:

Justus de Jager, third place Silver Visual Spectrum Award for the film “Nagval op Donkerdraai”



Zenn van Zyl, bronze certificate for the film “A True Love Story”



Brendan Barnes, bronze certificate for the film “The Party Job”



Trevor Calverley, silver certificate for the film “Awake”



James Adey, silver certificate for the film “The Last Ranger”

Corporate Commercial category:

Rory O Grady, first place Gold Visual Spectrum Award for “Give it Time”



Brendan Barnes, second place silver award for “And Beyond Sandbe”



Brendan Barnes, third place gold award for “Sossusvlei Desert Lodge”



James Adey, silver certificate for “Department of Education”

Product Commercial category:

Willie Nel, second place Gold Visual Spectrum Award for “Mometum Giant”



Rory O Grady, third place Gold Visual Spectrum Award for “Nivea The Climbing Cholitas”



Willie Nel, silver certificate for “MTN Springboks”



Brendan Barnes, Silver Certificate for “KFC Party”



James Adey, silver certificate for “Baines”



Willie Nel, gold certificate for “Nedbank – Think Ahead”



Brendan Barnes, gold certificate for “KFC Now We Balling”



Willie Nel, gold certificate for “KFC 50 Years”

TV Drama category:

Tom Marais, first place Gold Visual Spectrum Award for “Dam”



Tom Marais, second place Gold Visual Spectrum Award for “Reyka”



Willie Nel, gold certificate for “Blood Psalms”



Zeno Petersen, gold certificate for “Shaka Ilemba”



Trevor Calverley, silver certificate for “Justice Served”



Dino Benedetti, silver certificate for “Catch Me A Killer”



Zenn van Zyl, silver certificate for “Unseen”



Jonathan del la Querra, bronze certificate for “Inconceivable”

Feature Film category:

Trevor Calverley, third place Gold Visual Spectrum Award for “I am all Girls”



Justus de Jager, gold certificate for “Glasshouse”



Tom Marais, gold certificate for “Blindelings



Tom Marais, gold certificate for “iNumber Number Jozi Gold”



Willie Nel, gold certificate for “Settlers”



Justus de Jager, silver certificate for “Amandla”



Willie Nel, silver certificate for “The Queenstown Kings”



Zenn van Zyl, bronze certificate for “Vuta N’Kuvute”

Student Certificate Award category:

Daniel Fowles and Tumelo Mpheng, certificate for Afda Johannesburg 2023 honours graduation film “Beneath the Sand”

