    Tebogo Motaung wins Leader in Innovation of the Year Award 2024 for Afda

    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by Afda
    14 Feb 2025
    14 Feb 2025
    Afda Johannesburg BCom Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme coordinator Tebogo Motaung wins the Leadership Innovation Award 2024 from CEO Monthly magazine.
    Tebogo Motaung wins Leader in Innovation of the Year Award 2024 for Afda

    "This award is a profound honour, a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and tireless work of myself and the entire Afda Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship School faculty. We pour our hearts into nurturing the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. To be recognised among three of South Africa's distinguished business innovation leaders, and even more so, to bring international recognition to the prestigious Afda Business Innovation School, fills me with immense gratitude and pride. This is a momentous achievement, and I'm excited to empower even more young entrepreneurs and business innovators in the future!" says Afda Johannesburg BCom Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme coordinator Tebogo Motaung.

    “Few rewards beat the feeling of recognition, acknowledgement and the achievement of excellence when coupled to endeavour, hard work and the commitment and utter dedication to the task. My warmest, proudest felicitations to our very own BCom Programme Coordinator Ms Tebogo Motaung and to the international CEO Monthly magazine for this accolade to the unique Afda Business Innovation School. Tebogo, you have flown the flag high for the institution and our flagship, the mother campus – Afda Johannesburg,” says Afda Johannesburg dean, David Dennis.

    In today’s fast-paced business environment, effective leadership is more critical than ever. The modern business world is constantly evolving, and those at the helm of organisations face unprecedented challenges. The CEO Monthly proudly presents the Leadership Innovation Awards, an exciting programme that recognises and celebrates the achievements of leaders who are pushing boundaries and shaping the future of their industries.

    The awards are dedicated to honouring individuals in top leadership positions who have made remarkable contributions to their organisations. These leaders stand out by fostering a culture of creativity, forward-thinking, and strategic innovation. They are at the forefront of driving change, ensuring that their organisations not only adapt to but also thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.

    Tebogo’s recognition with the Leadership Innovation Award 2024 from CEO Monthly magazine highlights her dedication and contributions to Afda’s Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship School and the impact of innovative leadership in education.

      Afda
      Afda is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
