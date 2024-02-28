The MSC Poesia docks at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal for the first time

The MSC Poesia (Italian for “poetry”) recently dropped her anchor at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal for the first time. This was one of three stops for the ship on South African shores – Durban and Gqeberha being the remaining two. To commemorate this occasion, a maiden call ceremony was held with Captain Roberto Leotta, Ross Volk and James Vos in attendance.

Image by Aa-isha Hassiem

The Pigalle Lounge is a large dining area, filled with deep red seats, and a stage at the centre. Here is where we sat as we watched Ross Volk, managing director of MSC Cruises, exchange commemorative gifts with the captain of the ship, Roberto Leotta.

Moments before, Volk spoke about the significance of the vessel’s visit, stating that the milestone places the country on the map of world cruises. He also mentioned how important it was for the local economy. "With 60 nationalities on board, the cruise helps to expose the passengers to Cape Town and South Africa as a whole," he said. "It brings foreigners to the shores, and they spend money, boosting the economy, which is needed."

James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, was also in attendance. Vos emphasised his pride in MSC Cruises choosing Cape Town as a destination. Similar to Volk, Vos also mentioned the significance of this type of tourism for the city’s economy, stating that it connects Cape Town with key source markets, therefore stimulating supply and demand for local businesses.

Image by Aa-isha Hassiem

The MSC Poesia

The Poesia, completed in 2008 and capable of carrying up to 3223 passengers, offers a relaxing journey with amenities such as a zen garden and wellness centre. For those seeking entertainment, the ship has a mini golf course, a casino, three swimming pools, four whirlpools, a poolside cinema, and a theatre. It also provides a basketball and tennis court, as well as a cutting-edge gym.

Image by Aa-isha Hassiem Image by Aa-isha Hassiem

Image supplied Image supplied

For the foodies, the ship's three dining venues, which include a Japanese sushi bar, promise to satisfy the tastebuds. And for those who will be travelling with the Poesia during the second leg of its 2024 World Tour, the cruise company will be inviting celebrity chefs Reuben Riffel, Allan Vila Espejo and Niklas Ekstedt onboard, who will be offering guests unique and authentic menus, consisting of dishes such as pickled fish, poached lobster, confit salmon, peppered Karoo lamb and Bahia-style fish stew with vegetables and coconut milk.

Image supplied Image by Aa-isha Hassiem

When it comes to where you will be recharging each night, guests can choose between interior and ocean-view cabins. If you need a little more room to breathe, balcony cabins (15-18 sqm, balcony approx 4-5 sqm) and spacious suites (26 sqm, balcony 4 sqm, deck 15) are also available.

To ensure that everyone is comfortable, passengers are able to choose between single or double beds, regardless of the cabin type. Each room also comes with a TV and free Wifi, guaranteeing entertainment even in your downtime.

Image supplied

The MSC Poesia is currently on a world tour and will be visiting 52 destinations across 31 countries.