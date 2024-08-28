Club Med South Africa's first resort set to open in July 2026

Construction of Club Med South Africa's first resort is progressing on schedule, with an anticipated opening in July 2026. The new destination will offer a blend of beachside relaxation and safari experiences.

Nestled alongside the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, and bordered by vibrant wildlife reserves, the Resort will be an ideal escape for both international and local travellers looking for a blend of tranquillity and adventure.

Key milestones and construction phases

The scale of this development has necessitated a phased construction approach, allowing for multiple aspects of the project to advance simultaneously. The current focus is on three critical components:

1. Hotel section: Construction has reached the first floor of the main hotel at Club Med South Africa Beach, which will comprise 345 rooms. The Resort centre, which will have a main pool, main restaurant and bar, welcome area and boutique, is also taking shape and promising to be a vibrant centrepiece for the Resort. Progress on the family area, which will include a family pool and kids' clubs, and the sports area is equally on track, ensuring a well-rounded experience for all guests.

2. Exclusive collection villas: Platforms have been prepared, and piling has begun on the 66 luxury villas, each offering stunning views over the estuary.

3. Convention centre and parking: Groundwork has started on the state-of-the-art conference venue, designed to accommodate 500 delegates, along with the Resort's parking area, which will maintain a vehicle-free zone for guests' safety and tranquillity.

Olivier Perillat-Piratoine, MD of Club Med South Africa, commented on the project stating: "I am delighted to share that construction is well on track for the opening in July 2026. We look forward to onboarding the market and engaging with our customers on this fantastic venture. We will share more information on the Resort and the future experience our guests can expect as the construction progresses."

Commitment to best practices and local involvement

The project exemplifies a perfect partnership between global best practices and local expertise, with the construction being guided by the Green Building Council of South Africa's (GBCSA) principles. The development is on track to achieve a 4-star GBCSA rating, underscoring Club Med’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Over 1,200 workers are expected to be employed at the peak of construction, with the workforce currently at 40% of this target. Notably, most labour is sourced from within a 5km radius of the site, including input from three local wards and the traditional council, ensuring the project has a meaningful and positive impact on the surrounding community.

Adding to the positive outlook Chris du Toit, project director for the development, states: "This project is a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and a shared vision. By combining global standards with local expertise, we are not only building a resort but also contributing to the growth and development of the region."