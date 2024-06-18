IHG Hotels & Resorts brings InterContinental luxury to Cape Town with Table Bay redevelopment

IHG Hotels & Resorts has unveiled plans to introduce the InterContinental brand to Cape Town through the signing of InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town, a move that represents a major milestone in IHG’s luxury offerings. Scheduled for opening in 2025 following extensive refurbishment, InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town aims to enhance the property's legacy while ushering in a new era of luxury hospitality in the region.

InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town will open in Q4 2025 following a multimillion-dollar redevelopment by the V&A Waterfront.

Inaugurated in May 1997 by former South African president Nelson Mandela, the renowned Table Bay Hotel has consistently set the benchmark for world-class hospitality. Located in the heart of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, a mixed-use destination in the oldest working harbour in the Southern Hemisphere, the hotel has long been admired as one of the city’s most luxurious properties.

The hotel will be managed by Sun International under a hotel management agreement.

Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, says: "This marks a significant chapter for us in the African market. It’s a privilege to bring one of Cape Town’s beloved properties under the InterContinental brand as the first in the city.

"With its rich history, scenic location, and a legacy of excellence, this iconic property perfectly embodies the essence of the InterContinental brand, and we are excited to work with V&A Waterfront and Sun International on maintaining its legacy."

Vision for excellence, sustainability

David Green, CEO of V&A Waterfront, says: "We are delighted to see this uniquely located hotel undergo an extensive transformation to re-launch under the prestigious InterContinental brand.

"The Waterfront be investing in excess of R1bn to refurbish and convert the existing Table Bay Hotel into an InterContinental. IHG’s global expertise and standards and the all-important IHG One Loyalty program will attract additional international visitors to Cape Town. We are confident that the prestigious InterContinental brand will elevate the hotel’s standing and bolster the overarching tourism ambitions here in Cape Town.

"We are also pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Sun International who will manage the hotel on our behalf, and we are firmly of the view that their collaboration with IHG will enhance the operating performance and customer experience of this iconic Hotel."

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming says: "For almost 30 years we have been the proud owner and operator of The Table Bay Hotel. We have successfully positioned the hotel as one of the most iconic, award-winning hotels in Cape Town. We have hosted dignitaries, heads of state, celebrities and families who have returned year after year because they loved the experience"

"We are extremely excited to be part of this incredible hotel’s transformative journey to becoming an InterContinental hotel, in what is undeniably one of the best hotel addresses in the world."

Luxurious features and offferings

Under IHG’s luxury brand, InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town becomes the latest member of its global IHG One Rewards loyalty programme. The hotel will feature 306 rooms, including 45 new guest suites, with unparalleled views of the harbour, Table Mountain, and the Atlantic Ocean.

The hotel will feature a new elevated pool bar and terrace, together with a signature spa, and a Intercontinental Executive Loyalty Club Floor and Lounge. In addition, all the reception areas and restaurants will be reimagined.

Guests also have direct access to the vibrant V&A Waterfront’s array of shops, restaurants, and attractions, drawing millions of visitors annually.